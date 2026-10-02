/Delhi metro shuts entry, exit at 11 stations amid security concerns over Jantar Mantar protests

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced the closure of entry and exit gates at 11 metro stations until further notice, citing heightened security arrangements in the national capital amid planned protests at Jantar Mantar by the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
The restrictions come as Delhi is observing Gandhi Jayanti programmes at Rajghat and Vijay Ghat. The Delhi Traffic Police has also implemented special traffic arrangements in central Delhi from 5 am to 11 am, according to report by Hindustan Times.
11 metro stations affected
According to the DMRC, entry and exit facilities will remain closed at the following stations:
Janpath
Patel Chowk
Central Secretariat
Rajiv Chowk
Seva Teerth
Mandi House
Lok Kalyan Marg
INA
Chawri Bazar
Ramakrishna Ashram Marg
New Delhi
Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 2, 2026
The entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed till further notice. However, interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, INA, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations:
1. Janpath
2. Patel Chowk
3. Central…
AAP, AISA plan protest against Election Commission
The security restrictions come amid plans by the All India Students’ Association (AISA) and other activists to hold a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on October 2 over the functioning of the Election Commission and against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
AAP leaders, including Atishi, Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia, have also urged people to assemble at Jantar Mantar and demand Kumar’s resignation. They have raised concerns over the functioning of the poll panel and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has said that no organisation has been granted permission to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar.
Section 163 restrictions
Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) continue to be enforced across Delhi’s New Delhi district on Friday ahead of the proposed protests at Jantar Mantar.
Alternative metro routes for commuters
Commuters travelling towards the Jantar Mantar area can use metro stations that are not among those where entry and exit have been suspended. Some alternatives include:
Barakhamba Road (Blue Line): A relatively convenient option, with commuters able to continue by road or on foot.
Shivaji Stadium (Airport Express): Another central Delhi station, from where commuters can use road transport.
Chandni Chowk (Yellow Line): Located farther from Jantar Mantar but not included in the closure list.
Kashmere Gate: A major interchange station that is also outside the announced closure list.
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