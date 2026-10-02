Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Delhi metro shuts entry, exit at 11 stations amid security concerns over Jantar Mantar protests

Delhi metro shuts entry, exit at 11 stations amid security concerns over Jantar Mantar protests

Delhi Metro has suspended entry and exit at 11 stations amid heightened security ahead of proposed Jantar Mantar protests by AAP, AISA and other activists on October 2.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 02, 2026, 09:38 AM IST|Updated: Oct 02, 2026, 09:38 AM IST
Delhi metro shuts entry, exit at 11 stations amid security concerns over Jantar Mantar protests
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Gandhi Jayanti 2026 bank holiday: Branches to be closed across India today
2
3
4
5