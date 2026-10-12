The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced restrictions on entry and exit at six metro stations from 6 am to 4 pm on Monday, October 12, citing security concerns. The move comes as opposition parties plan to march to the Supreme Court over allegations of “vote chori”.
In a late-night post on X, the DMRC said entry and exit would be suspended at Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road stations during the specified hours. However, interchange facilities will continue to operate at all six stations.
Service Update Due to security reasons, the entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed from 06:00 AM till 04:00 PM on 12th October, 2026. Further the situation will be reviewed by the security agencies and necessary updates will be shared accordingly. However, interchange facility will remain available at all the concerned metro stations. 1. Patel Chowk 2. Janpath 3. Rajiv Chowk 4. Mandi House 5. Central Secretariat 6. Barakhamba Road— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) October 11, 2026
The DMRC said security agencies would assess the situation and issue further updates as necessary.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Traffic Police announced that traffic restrictions and diversions would be in place around ITO and nearby areas from 10 am to 2 pm on October 12 due to a planned demonstration at DDU Marg. It urged commuters to remain patient, obey traffic rules, follow instructions from personnel deployed in the area and pay attention to diversion signs to minimise congestion. Motorists can also contact the Delhi Traffic Police for real-time traffic updates and assistance.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY In view of the prevailing law and order situation on 12.10.2026, traffic restrictions and diversions may be implemented at various locations across Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow additional travel time. GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS * Motorists are requested to avoid non-essential travel through affected areas, follow diversion signs and directions of traffic personnel, and cooperate with Delhi Traffic Police to ensure smooth traffic movement. * For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through the following channels: FACEBOOK: https://t.co/XMFa7Ld8gD PLATFORM X: https://t.co/hro9F9Bmge INSTAGRAM: https://t.co/aL9StmHNJn WHATSAPP: 8750871493 HELPLINE NOS.: 1095 / 011-25844444 #DTPUpdates @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @CMODelhi @DelhiPolice @OfficialDMRC @dtchq_delhi @tweetndmc @FBDPolice @gurgaonpolice @SonipatPolice @jhajjarpolice @ghaziabadpolice @CP_Noida @timesofindia @the_hindu @IndianExpress @AmarUjalaNews @NavbharatTimes @Live_Hindustan @TimesNow @IndiaToday @republic— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) October 11, 2026
The restrictions have been imposed as Opposition parties belonging to the INDIA bloc prepare to march to the Supreme Court, seeking action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of electoral malpractice.
The protest, named “Chalo Delhi – March for Democracy”, is expected to demand Kumar’s resignation, the suspension of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the reinstatement of the paper ballot system.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, who serve as the Leaders of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively, had requested an appointment with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant between 4 pm and 5 pm on Monday. They intended to submit a memorandum detailing their concerns.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant has rejected a request by INDIA bloc leaders for a meeting to submit a representation on alleged electoral irregularities, saying they should approach the court by filing a petition as the matter is already sub judice.
Rahul Gandhi said the march would be attended by Opposition parties, youth groups, civil society organisations and others committed to democracy and the Constitution. In a post on X, he alleged that young people who took part in a peaceful protest in Delhi on Saturday were assaulted by police personnel and BJP supporters.
“Tomorrow, we will march to the Supreme Court as Indians, united beyond party, gender, caste, community and state,” Gandhi said.
The Congress announced that its leaders would assemble at the Connaught Place–Barakhamba Road crossing at 1.30 pm to take part in the protest.
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