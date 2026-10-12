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Delhi Metro shuts entry, exit at 6 stations amid Opposition's march to Supreme Court today

Delhi Metro has restricted entry and exit at six stations until 4 pm on October 12, while traffic diversions are in place as INDIA bloc parties prepare to march to the Supreme Court over alleged electoral irregularities.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnamika Singh Parihar
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 06:35 AM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 06:35 AM IST
Delhi Metro shuts entry, exit at 6 stations amid Opposition's march to Supreme Court today
Image Credit: ANI

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