Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro to resume services from 2.30 pm on Holi: DMRC

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed passengers that during Holi on March 29, metro services will not be available till 2.30 pm

Delhi Metro to resume services from 2.30 pm on Holi: DMRC
Picture credit: PTI

New Delhi: Metro services in Delhi will be available from 2.30 pm on Monday in view of Holi, the DMRC said on Saturday (March 27).

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed passengers that during Holi on March 29, metro services will not be available till 2.30 pm on all lines of Delhi Metro, including Rapid Metro and Airport Express Line.

However, metro services will be available from all stations post 2.30 pm.

"Metro train services will thus start at 14.30 Hrs (2:30 PM) from terminal stations on all lines on 29th March and will continue normally thereafter," the DMRC tweeted.

Meanwhile, Delhi has also reported a spike in COVID-19 cases. "For marriage and other gatherings in close spaces Delhi, a maximum of 50 pc of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 100 persons and in open spaces, numbers will be allowed keeping the size of the ground/space in the view, with a ceiling of 200 persons," Delhi government informed.

Tags:
Delhi MetroDMRCHoli festival
