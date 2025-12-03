Delhi Minister Promises To Repair City Potholes Within 72 Hours; Announces Measures To Curb Air Pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday said that all northern states took part in a meeting chaired by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav earlier in the day to discuss urgent pollution-control measures. Following the meeting, a coordinated plan was announced for Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Gurgaon and Greater Noida, focusing on dust control and improving road conditions.

“In the meeting, all states in northern India participated. Following the meeting, it was ordered that mechanised road sweepers, anti-smog guns and water sprinklers should be operated in Noida, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida. It was also decided that the potholes will be identified and repaired within 72 hours,” Sirsa said.

He added that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had made it clear that strict action would be taken against any government or private agency found violating anti-pollution rules. “Delhi CM has stated that no agency, be it the government or private, will be spared if found violating anti-pollution measures. Construction and demolition sites should be properly fenced, and water sprinklers should be used to mitigate dust. MCD has been ordered that all its 8,000 km of roads should be pothole-free and dust-free,” Sirsa said.

Sirsa also announced that the PWD will install tube wells and pipelines for mist spraying, while the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been permitted to purchase at least 100 new mechanised road sweepers. “The Delhi government is carrying out water mist spraying at many locations, including ITO. PWD will install tube wells and water pipelines for mist spraying. Delhi govt will float a tender to install integrated water sprinklers. MCD has been allowed to purchase 100 new mechanised road sweepers,” he said.

The meeting also emphasised large-scale tree plantation across the Delhi–NCR region, with local bodies instructed to involve the public. “It was decided that all local bodies will focus on tree plantation involving the public. It was ordered that parks and roadside areas in the Delhi NCR region will be densely covered,” Sirsa said.

He further stated that Delhi will adopt the Centre’s ‘Gaurav Path’ model for road development, which includes stormwater drainage, and will improve last-mile connectivity to metro stations through e-autos. “Delhi government will adopt the Central govt's 'Gaurav Path' model of road planning with storm water drainage. Under the CM's leadership, we are working on increasing last-mile connectivity to metro rail by engaging e-autos,” he added.

Air Quality Remains Hazardous Across Capital

Despite these measures, Delhi’s pollution levels remained dangerously high on Wednesday morning. The city recorded an overall AQI of 376 at 7 am, falling in the ‘very poor’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Key locations such as India Gate and Kartavya Path were covered in thick smog, with AQI readings of 356. Several other monitoring stations reported similar conditions: Alipur (366), Aya Nagar (360), Burari (396), Dhaula Kuan (303) and Dwarka (377).

In many parts of the capital, pollution levels exceeded the ‘severe’ threshold. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 405, Ashok Vihar 403, Chandni Chowk 431 and Jahangirpuri 406, indicating hazardous air quality.

As per CPCB guidelines, the AQI scale ranges from 0 to 500, with six categories reflecting levels of pollution and corresponding health risks.

(With ANI inputs)