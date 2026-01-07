Delhi Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh Accuses Aam Aadmi Party Of Worsening Pollution After 11 Years In Power

New Delhi: Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party over its protest against rising air pollution in the national capital, accusing the party of having damaged Delhi during its 11 years in power.

Singh alleged that when the Bharatiya Janata Party assumed office, the city was left in a poor condition and burdened with unresolved problems. He claimed the current government had achieved more development in less than a year than AAP managed over more than a decade.

“The work done by the Delhi government in the last 11 months is far greater than what the previous administration accomplished in 11 years,”. Calling the opposition’s conduct irresponsible, he added that Delhi’s residents were closely watching developments. “AAP ruined the city over 11 years and handed it over in a very bad state. With the efforts made in the last 10 months, we are confident of overcoming these challenges soon,” he said.

Earlier, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also targeted AAP, accusing it of deliberately withholding key Comptroller and Auditor General reports over several years to allegedly hide irregularities.

Sirsa said three reports related to the Sheesh Mahal, the Delhi Jal Board and air pollution were not placed before the Assembly during AAP’s tenure. “These reports were suppressed so that wrongdoing would not come to light. All of them will now be tabled in the House,” he told reporters.

He further alleged that the AAP government failed to address Delhi’s pollution crisis throughout its 11-year rule. Taking aim at former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Leader of Opposition Atishi, Sirsa said elected representatives had a responsibility to openly debate issues affecting the capital.

Calling for accountability, Sirsa said the proposed Assembly discussion would examine both alleged lapses of the previous government and steps taken by the current administration over the past 11 months.

Earlier in the day, AAP MLAs led by Atishi staged a protest within the Delhi Legislative Assembly complex, highlighting concerns over worsening air quality in the national capital.

(With Inputs From ANI)