Delhi Minister Sirsa Warns Of Strict Action Against Those Violating GRAP-4 Curbs

With Delhi’s air quality slipping close to the hazardous mark, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday warned of strict action against polluting industries and construction activities violating pollution-control norms, as the capital braces for deteriorating weather conditions.

Sirsa said Delhi could witness “bad weather” and a “western disturbance” from Saturday evening, even as complaints continue to surface about construction work being carried out despite Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) being in force.

“There is an expectation of a Western Disturbance and bad weather in Delhi from this evening. Despite GRAP 4 being implemented, complaints about construction work are being received,” Sirsa said in a post on X.

“I want to make it clear that those who are carrying out construction in this bad weather will face strict action against their buildings, and the relevant JE and XEN will also be held accountable with legal action taken against them,” he added.

The minister also issued a warning to industrial units operating within the capital, saying no polluting industry would be allowed to function, regardless of whether it is located in an authorised or unauthorised area.

“Additionally, no polluting industry inside Delhi, whether in an authorised area or unauthorised, will be allowed to operate,” Sirsa said.

Emphasising that enforcement would intensify from Sunday, he said polluting units would be sealed. “We will not allow any tampering with the health of Delhi’s people. I urge everyone to cooperate in making Delhi’s air clean and safe,” he said.

Sirsa’s remarks came as Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) edged close to the 400 mark on Saturday. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 398, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category, with PM2.5 identified as the dominant pollutant.

Delhi was also enveloped in dense fog amid a sharp drop in temperatures. The maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 16.9 degrees Celsius, while the minimum fell to 6.1 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Sunday, with cold day conditions likely at isolated locations. It has also warned of dense to very dense fog during morning hours in parts of the capital.

(with agencies' input)