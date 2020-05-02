Delhi Minority Commission chief charged with sedition for inflammatory post on social media

New Delhi: The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday (April 30) filed sedition charges against Delhi Minority Commission chairman Zafarul Islam Khan for his inflammatory remarks.

Khan in a post on social media had written that if Indian Muslims are continued to be persecuted like this then they will complain to Arab countries and then hell will break lose in India.

A complaint was filed against Khan two days later and a case has been registered against him under IPC sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony).

The complainant, a resident of Vasant Kunj, stated that the contents of the social media posts by Khan are “provocative, intend to cause disharmony and create the rift in the society.” Zee News has a copy of the FIR.

On May 1, Khan issued an apology for his social media post saying it was "ill-timed and insensitive in view of the country facing a medical emergency".

Khan assumed the chair as Chief of Delhi Minority Commission on July 20 2017 and his term is of three years, he has another three months to go in the present office.