Delhi multistorey fire: PM Modi condoles loss of lives, announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

Delhi multistorey fire: A devastating fire at a four-storey building in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar on Sunday claimed nine lives, sending shockwaves across the nation. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the tragedy and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

The Prime Minister described the mishap as "extremely distressing" and offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

The PMO, in a post on social media platform X, stated, "The loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Delhi’s Shahdara district is extremely distressing. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," he added.

The loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Delhi’s Shahdara district is extremely distressing. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 3, 2026

Also Read: Locked staircase, window grills: What we know so far about Delhi's Vivek Vihar fire that claimed 9 lives, including toddler

Delhi fire incident today - What happened?

A 1.5-year-old child was among the nine people who lost their lives in the fire incident.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the building at around 4 am, after which 14 fire engines were dispatched to the scene. During the rescue and relief operations, over 10 people were rescued.

The identities of all nine deceased have been established, according to IANS, the officials said.

The maximum casualties were reported on the second floor, where five people lost their lives: Arvind Jain (60 years), ⁠his wife Anita Jain (58 years), Arvind's son ⁠Nishant Jain (35 years), Nishant's wife ⁠Anchal Jain (33 years), and their son Akash Jain (1.5 years).

On the third floor, three members of a family were killed. They have been identified as Nitin Jain (50 years), his wife Shailey Jain (48 years), and their son Samyak Jain (25 years).

On the first floor, Sikha Jain (40 years) was killed, while her husband, Naveen Jain (48 years), was injured and is currently receiving treatment.

Upon receiving the information about the fire, police staff, along with the Vivek Vihar SHO and ACP, immediately proceeded to the spot. The fire brigade and crime team also reached the spot at premises No. B-13, Vivek Vihar Phase I.

They added that the fire was brought under control by 6 am, and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

During rescue and fire-extinguishing operations, 15 persons were rescued from the building, of whom two sustained minor injuries and were shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for medical treatment.

Delhi multistorey fire: Protective grills in building hampered rescue ops?

The fire incident in Delhi's Vivek Vihar claimed the lives of nine people, fire officials reported that rescue and relief operations were hindered because the fire broke out early in the morning, and the protective grills made it difficult to gain entry and evacuate the occupants.

Fire Officer Mukesh Verma, speaking to IANS, stated that 14 fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene immediately upon receiving the report of the blaze.

"This incident took place in Vivek Vihar Extension. Rescue operations faced difficulties as it was dark early in the morning. When our team arrived at the scene, we discovered that it was a four-story building fitted with protective grills on the front facade, which made it difficult to gain entry and evacuate the occupants," Fire Officer Mukesh Verma said.

Verma also said that three individuals attempted to escape from the roof; however, the doors were locked. The three people were not able to escape from any other way, and hence their bodies were found charred on the staircase.

He further stated that the cause of the fire is still under investigation and can be confirmed following the inquiry by the Delhi Police.

According to locals, a short circuit is suspected to be the initial cause of the fire, although this has not yet been officially confirmed.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: Toddler among 9 dead after AC blast fire in a four-storey building in Delhi’s Shahdara