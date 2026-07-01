/Delhi-Mumbai expressway horror: 2 dead, 19 injured after Haridwar-Indore bus collides with trailer and catches fire

At least two passengers were killed and 19 others were injured after a private bus travelling from Haridwar to Indore collided with a trailer and plunged into a roadside gorge on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa district early on Wednesday morning. Rescue teams rushed to the spot, evacuated passengers, and shifted the injured to a hospital. Police have started an investigation into the accident.
The accident took place near a rest area under the Kolwa police station limits between 2 am and 3 am on Wednesday.
According to police, the private bus lost control after colliding with a trailer and fell into a gorge beside the expressway. Soon after the crash, a fire broke out in the rear portion of the bus, creating panic among passengers.
Most passengers were asleep when the accident happened. Eyewitnesses said the impact was so strong that several passengers sleeping on the upper berths were thrown down and suffered injuries.
Women and children were also among those injured in the accident.
Eyewitness Anita Soni, who was travelling on the bus, said: "Most passengers were in deep sleep when the accident took place, leaving them with little time to react."
After receiving information about the accident, police, ambulance teams, and rescue personnel reached the spot.
With the help of local residents, rescue teams evacuated injured passengers from the damaged bus and took them to the District Hospital in Dausa. Some passengers managed to get out of the bus on their own before the fire spread.
Doctors are treating the injured passengers at the district hospital. Several critically injured passengers have been referred to higher medical centres for advanced treatment.
Additional Superintendent of Police Yogendra Faujdar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Kumar, Kotwali Station House Officer Bhagwan Sahay Sharma, Sub-Divisional Officer Sanju Meena, and Tehsildar Gajanan Meena visited the hospital and reviewed the treatment of the injured. Officials directed doctors to ensure proper medical care.
Police have seized both the bus and the trailer and started an investigation into the incident.
Preliminary findings suggest that the bus went out of control after colliding with the trailer. Traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was also affected for some time following the accident.
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