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  • /Delhi-Mumbai expressway horror: 2 dead, 19 injured after Haridwar-Indore bus collides with trailer and catches fire

Delhi-Mumbai expressway horror: 2 dead, 19 injured after Haridwar-Indore bus collides with trailer and catches fire

According to police, the private bus lost control after colliding with a trailer and fell into a gorge beside the expressway. Soon after the crash, a fire broke out in the rear portion of the bus, creating panic among passengers.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 07:45 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 07:54 AM IST
Delhi-Mumbai expressway horror: 2 dead, 19 injured after Haridwar-Indore bus collides with trailer and catches fire
Image Credit: ANI.

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