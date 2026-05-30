Massive terror plot foiled: 9 with links to ISI and Dawood Ibrahim arrested; Delhi, Mumbai targets saved

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday arrested nine individuals allegedly operating at the behest of a Pakistan-based ISI-Mumbai underworld network and has detained several others for questioning. Investigators have identified nearly 600 individuals across the country who were allegedly in contact with Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti through various channels, primarily social media platforms.

As part of the operation, Sajid Mehboob Sheikh, alias Arbaz Khan, was arrested from Kurla in Mumbai, while Tauqeer Rizwan Sheikh was apprehended from Mumbra. Both accused have been brought to Delhi for further investigation.

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According to officials, the two men had received instructions to travel to Delhi, where they were to be assigned their next targets upon arrival. They were also allegedly provided with funds to facilitate their travel and operational activities.

The arrests followed coordinated operations conducted in the Kurla and Mumbra areas of Mumbai. Investigators claim the operation has exposed an alleged nexus between underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI.

The Special Cell has recovered a large cache of weapons during the operation. Among those arrested are individuals of Nepalese origin. According to Delhi Police sources, the module had allegedly been cultivated over a prolonged period by Pakistani intelligence operatives.

Sources told NDTV that potential targets on the group's list included nuclear facilities, airports, railway stations and power plants.

Officials said the module had been under surveillance for a considerable period. Investigators are now examining possible cross-border connections, funding channels and the role of overseas handlers in directing the activities of the group.

Delhi remains on high alert following intelligence inputs regarding a possible terror threat. Earlier this month, security agencies received alerts about potential attempts to target prominent offices and crowded areas in central Delhi through suicide attacks, vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (IEDs), shootings and coordinated strikes.

All district police units have been directed to remain vigilant and maintain close coordination with intelligence agencies and central paramilitary forces.

According to Delhi Police, intelligence inputs suggest that terror handlers operating from abroad are increasingly using encrypted online platforms, social media networks and local sleeper cells to recruit, radicalise and guide operatives within India.

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