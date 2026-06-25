/Delhi woman ends life over alleged marital harassment, leaves behind two videos naming husband and in-laws

A 26-year-old woman died by suicide in Delhi's Nangloi following alleged harassment by her husband and in-laws. Before her death, she recorded two videos detailing the relentless cruelty she faced at her marital home.
Nangloi Police Station received the first alert on Monday at around 11:09 a.m. The message reported that a woman, identified as 'A', a resident of Nangloi Extension and aged about 26, had been rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial (SGM) Hospital. Doctors there declared her dead on arrival.
A preliminary inquiry pointed to death by hanging. Because the woman died within seven years of her marriage, the case automatically fell under the legal provisions meant to scrutinise such deaths closely. The matter was referred to the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) for inquest proceedings.
The Tehsildar of Mundka recorded the statement of the deceased's mother, who alleged that her daughter's husband, Rohit, repeatedly assaulted her while drunk. According to the family, the young woman had been struggling through a troubled marital life for a long stretch.
The inquiry also threw up details about Rohit's own health. Officials said he is being treated for a serious head injury suffered in an accident a few months ago. Medical assessments shared during the probe reportedly suggest his condition remains critical, with doctors indicating he is not likely to survive beyond two to three years.
As the case unfolded, the woman's family handed police two videos she had allegedly recorded shortly before her death. Police said the recordings, described by officials as reflecting intense psychological distress and fear for her life over continuous harassment by her husband, are now being closely examined. Investigators are weighing the contents of these recordings alongside other evidence to piece together what drove her to such a step.
The post-mortem examination was carried out on Tuesday as part of the legal process. Based on the family's allegations and the material gathered so far, police have registered a case against the husband. Further investigation is underway, with officers continuing to examine every angle of the matter.
(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).
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