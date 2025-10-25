Delhi-NCR Air Pollution Hits Severe Levels: PM2.5 Peaks Post-Diwali; Residents Face Health Risks

Residents of Delhi and the wider National Capital Region are feeling the brunt of severe air pollution, according to a recent survey. The online survey conducted by citizen engagement platform LocalCircles, and reported by PTI on Saturday, 25 October, found that three out of four households in Delhi-NCR are experiencing health issues such as sore throats, coughing, burning eyes, headaches, and disrupted sleep.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) indicated that PM2.5 levels peaked at 488 micrograms per cubic meter after Diwali, when firecrackers were allowed, marking the highest concentration in five years. This is more than three times the pre-Diwali level of 156.6 micrograms per cubic meter.

Survey Findings

The survey received over 44,000 responses from residents across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad --- 42% of households reported one or more members suffering from sore throats or coughs. 25% noted burning eyes, headaches, or difficulty sleeping. 17% reported breathing difficulties or worsened asthma.

Steps Taken By Residents

According to LocalCircles, 44% of households are attempting to reduce outdoor exposure and are consuming immunity-boosting foods and drinks. Around 30% have consulted or plan to consult doctors regarding pollution-related health problems.

On Stubble Burning In Punjab And Haryana

Despite a 77.5% reduction in ‘parali’ or paddy stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana due to floods and delayed harvests, Delhi’s air quality remains poor. AQI levels have surpassed 400 in several areas, about 24 times higher than the World Health Organisation’s recommended PM2.5 exposure limit.

On Saturday morning, the CPCB recorded Delhi’s overall AQI at 261, classed as “poor,” slightly down from 290 the previous day. Anand Vihar registered the highest reading at 412, categorised as “severe.” Bawana saw an AQI of 336 (“very poor”), ITO 248, and Dwarka 276, indicating widespread pollution across the capital.

Government Measures

Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is in effect across Delhi-NCR. Truck-mounted water sprinklers have been deployed on Janpath Road to reduce particulate matter.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that cloud seeding has become essential for the capital. Artificial rain is planned between 28 and 30 October to mitigate pollution levels.

Medical Advice

Doctors have warned of the serious health risks posed by rising pollution, particularly for those with underlying heart or lung conditions, the elderly, and young children. Former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria noted that even healthy individuals are experiencing nasal congestion, throat pain, chest tightness, and coughing due to airway inflammation caused by pollutants.

He added that the use of firecrackers, even ‘green’ varieties, has further aggravated the situation. Protective measures such as limiting exposure and wearing masks are strongly advised.