Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Protesters Gather Again At India Gate | Visuals

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: A group of protesters gathered at Delhi’s India Gate on Sunday to voice their concerns over the rising air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The demonstrators were later removed by the police. On the same day, the city recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 381 in the morning, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category.

According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'. Notably, this is not the first protest at India Gate this month. On November 9, people had also gathered at the site, demanding that the government implement effective policies to curb air pollution in the NCR.

Watch Visuals Of Protests:

#WATCH | Delhi: A group of protesters holds a protest at India Gate over air pollution in Delhi-NCR. They were later removed from the spot by police personnel pic.twitter.com/DBEZTeET0U — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2025

Delhi woke up to dense smog on Sunday despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in effect across the national capital and the NCR. ANI reported that a layer of thick smog engulfed several areas, showing little to no improvement from Sunday morning's AQI of 359.

Delhi AQI On Sunday

Bawana recorded the highest AQI of 435 at 7 am, placing it in the 'severe' category.

In contrast, NSIT Dwarka recorded the lowest AQI of 313, according to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A layer of toxic smog lingers in the air of Anand Vihar, as the Central Pollution Control Board reported that the Air Quality Index in the area is 429, categorised as 'very poor'.

Chandani Chowk recorded an AQI of 390, RK Puram 397, ITO 384, Punjabi Bagh 411, Patparganj 401, Pusa 360, and Dwaraka Sector-8 386.

Air Quality Control In Delhi-NCR

Earlier, on Saturday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) NCR and Adjoining Areas has revised the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the entire NCR, directed to impose the measures for 'Severe' AQI category under GRAP Stage IV to be taken under GRAP Stage III, a press release said.

According to a press release by CAQM, as measures under GRAP IV are now under GRAP III, the NCR State Governments/GNCTD will decide whether public, municipal, and private offices can operate at 50 per cent strength, with the rest working from home.

(with ANI inputs)