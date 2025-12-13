Delhi-NCR Air Quality Turns 'Severe Plus', Stage IV GRAP Measures Enforced To Curb Rising Pollution

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday enforced Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR, as air quality deteriorated into the ‘Severe Plus’ category.

Delhi AQI Today

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 448 at 7 pm on Saturday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to forecasts from the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS), the city’s air quality is likely to remain in the ‘severe’ category on Sunday, before improving slightly to the ‘very poor’ range on Monday.

What Is GRAP?

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is an emergency framework implemented in the National Capital Region (NCR) that triggers specific pollution-control measures based on the daily average AQI in Delhi.

On Friday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) updated the GRAP schedule, making it more stringent in an effort to improve air quality across Delhi-NCR.

GRAP Stage IV: What’s Restricted and What’s Allowed

Restrictions Under GRAP 4

Construction and Industrial Activity: All construction and demolition work, including earthwork, excavation, piling, and structural activities are prohibited.

Operation of stone crushers, brick kilns, hot mix plants, and mining activities is not allowed.

Industries using coal, furnace oil, or other non-approved fuels must halt operations.

Industries using coal, furnace oil, or other non-approved fuels must halt operations.



Vehicles and Transport: Entry of diesel-powered medium and heavy goods vehicles is banned, except for essential goods transport.

Non-essential inter-state diesel buses not meeting BS-VI, electric, or CNG standards are restricted.

Non-essential inter-state diesel buses not meeting BS-VI, electric, or CNG standards are restricted.



Other Restrictions: Use of diesel generator sets is limited to emergency and essential services.

Open burning of waste, biomass, or any materials is prohibited.

Any activity that may increase dust or emissions is restricted.

Any activity that may increase dust or emissions is restricted.

Activities Allowed Under GRAP 4