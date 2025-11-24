Advertisement
Delhi-NCR Air Turns Toxic, Noida, Jahangirpuri Among Worst Hit- Check Details

National Capital is once again grappling with hazardous air quality as pollution levels hovered near the Severe category on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 397, As per India Today reports citing Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 20 out of 39 air monitoring stations in the capital recorded AQI levels in the Severe category.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 07:57 AM IST
Image: ANI

The situation in Noida was even more concerning, with AQI levels rising to 413, firmly placing the city in the Severe bracket.

On Monday morning, Jahangirpuri registered an AQI of 455, firmly placing it in the severe category. Other hotspots included Rohini (458), Delhi Technological University (444), Anand Vihar (442), Bawana (439), Ashok Vihar (436), Burari (433), Alipur (412), ITO (409), and Dwarka (401), all recording severe pollution levels and indicating persistently hazardous conditions across large parts of the capital.
 

