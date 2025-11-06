Advertisement
DELHI AQI 600 TODAY

Delhi NCR AQI Hits 601 'Hazardous'; Noida, Gurgaon Enter Air Emergency Zone | Latest Updates

Delhi's AQI surged to 601 today, pushing NCR into a 'Severe' air emergency. Noida (503) and Gurgaon (515) also recorded hazardous levels. Health advisory inside.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2025, 09:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi NCR AQI Hits 601 'Hazardous'; Noida, Gurgaon Enter Air Emergency Zone | Latest UpdatesDense smog engulfs India Gate as people walk through low visibility conditions amid rising air pollution levels in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

The air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) took a severe turn on Thursday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi surging past the maximum limit, recording a hazardous 601 around 5:30 am, according to monitoring data. This critical reading pushes the air quality far into the 'Severe' category, indicating extreme pollution levels dangerous to the entire population.

The deterioration marks the onset of the region's seasonal smog crisis, driven by cooler temperatures, reduced wind speeds, and regional factors.

NCR Cities Also In 'Severe' Zone

The hazardous pollution levels gripping Delhi were mirrored by the adjoining NCR cities, with both Noida and Gurgaon also recording Air Quality Index (AQI) readings that placed them firmly in the 'Severe' (Hazardous) category during the early morning hours. 

Around 7:00 am, the capital recorded an AQI of 601, while Gurgaon registered a dangerously high 515. Noida's air quality was similarly toxic, logging an AQI of 503, confirming a widespread air emergency across the entire National Capital Region.

Over a dozen monitoring stations across Delhi registered 'Hazardous' air quality, with pollution hotspots including Burari, Anand Vihar, Aerocity, and Bawana. Experts equate breathing this air to the health risk of smoking over eight cigarettes a day. 

Seasonal Causes and Health Advisory

The annual spike in pollution during November and December is a result of several combined meteorological and regional factors:

Stubble Burning: The season of crop residue burning in neighbouring states like Punjab and Haryana contributes significantly to the influx of pollutants into the region.

Meteorological Factors: A drop in temperature and calm wind conditions restrict the dispersal of pollutants, trapping them close to the ground and forming a dense layer of toxic smog.

In light of the hazardous air quality, experts and health bodies strongly recommend:

Limiting Exposure: Avoid stepping out for prolonged periods of time.

Mask Usage: Always use an N95 or N99 mask in open spaces.

Vulnerable Groups: Children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory or cardiac conditions should strictly stay indoors as the sudden rise in air quality can trigger serious health risks.

