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Delhi-NCR gripped by smog as AQI hits 245; GRAP-1 enforced amid nationwide weather shifts

Delhi-NCR's air quality deteriorated into the "poor" category for the first time this season on Wednesday, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 245.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Oct 22, 2026, 10:42 AM IST|Updated: Oct 22, 2026, 10:43 AM IST
Delhi-NCR gripped by smog as AQI hits 245; GRAP-1 enforced amid nationwide weather shifts
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Delhi-NCR gripped by smog as AQI hits 245; GRAP-1 enforced amid nationwide weather shifts
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