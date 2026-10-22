/Delhi-NCR gripped by smog as AQI hits 245; GRAP-1 enforced amid nationwide weather shifts

Delhi-NCR recorded its first "poor" air quality day of the season on Wednesday as a layer of smog settled over the capital, pushing the Air Quality Index (AQI) to 245. In addition to this, ongoing western disturbance and low pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal led to weather advisories in 15 states in the wake of unseasonal rains and pre-monsoon snow in northern plains.
As AQI touched the 200 mark, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and relevant state departments implemented Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Construction activities: These have been subjected to increased inspections, besides the mechanical road sweeping and water sprinkling being done in the main roads.
Open burning: There is a strict ban on burning garbage or organic matter with hefty fines for polluting commercial vehicles.
Encouraging public transport: With this aim in view, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced 20 more train services on weekdays.
Future fuel regulations: It has been informed by the Delhi government that from November 1, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will be banned from purchasing fuel, and stringent restrictions on entry will be imposed for BS-VI non-compliant commercial vehicles.
As the plains suffer from increasing air pollution, the mountainous regions in Uttarakhand, including Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Chamoli, along with some parts of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, saw new snowfall.
Cold winds: Northwesterly winds blowing from snow-capped western mountains are responsible for lowering the night temperature in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh.
UP chilly winters: Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Kanpur, and Agra had a morning chill, and Lucknow had a pleasing temperature of 31°C maximum and 18°C minimum.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a wet spell alert in 15 states due to two cyclonic circulations and a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.
Central and Western India: Rain and thundershowers are expected in almost 21 districts of Madhya Pradesh and 20 districts of Rajasthan, leading to significant cooling in daytime temperature.
Southern Peninsula: Coastal tracts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, and parts of Maharashtra and Telangana remain on alert for moderate showers accompanied by gusty winds.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.