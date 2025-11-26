Delhi-NCR AQI Today, Nov 26: Air Quality Stays 'Very Poor'; Noida Hits Near-Severe

The national capital continues its battle against a persistent blanket of toxic haze, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining firmly in the "Very Poor" category on Wednesday. The city recorded an average AQI of 337 this morning, showing only a marginal change from levels recorded on Tuesday.

Out of 39 official monitoring stations across Delhi, 34 reported air quality in the "Very Poor" range, with the remaining five stations falling into the "Poor" category.

Pollution Hotspots Indicate Widespread Hazard

Hazardous conditions prevailed across major parts of the capital, with several hotspots approaching the 'Severe' threshold (AQI 401+).

Several pollution hotspots across Delhi continued to report critically high Air Quality Index (AQI) readings, firmly placing them in the "Very Poor" category.

At 7 AM, Bawana registered the highest concentration at an AQI of 382, closely followed by Rohini at 376. Other major areas reflecting the continuing hazardous conditions included Delhi Technological University with an AQI of 367, Anand Vihar at 364, and the ITO area, which recorded an AQI of 360.

NCR Cities Struggle: Noida Sees Near-Severe Levels

Air quality remained critically low in the neighbouring National Capital Region (NCR), with Noida bearing the brunt of the pollution.

Noida: Several monitoring stations in Noida reported "Very Poor" air quality, with Sector 125 recording a high of 399, just one point shy of the "Severe" category.

Greater Noida: While Knowledge Park-III recorded a "Poor" AQI of 290, Knowledge Park-V was considerably worse at a "Very Poor" 359.

Ghaziabad: Four monitoring stations measured air quality in the "Very Poor" category.

Gurugram & Faridabad: These cities fared comparatively better, with all stations reporting AQI in the "Poor" category, indicating a slight overall regional improvement from Sunday's levels.

Forecast Projects Continued 'Very Poor' Conditions

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, relief is not expected immediately, with pollution levels likely to remain elevated for the rest of the week.

Near-Term Outlook: Air quality is expected to stay in the "Very Poor" range from November 26 to 28.

Fluctuation Risk: Forecasts indicate that conditions may fluctuate between the "Severe" and "Very Poor" categories over the following six days.

Vehicular Emissions Emerge As Top Pollutant

Analysis by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology's Decision Support System highlighted local factors as the primary contributors to the ongoing haze.

Highest Contributor: This contribution is expected to increase to 21.1% on Wednesday.

Stubble Burning: Stubble burning continues to be a minor contributor, with an estimated 1.5% contribution to the present pollution load.

Volcano Ash Threat Recedes: The earlier worries about a possible ash impact over the NCR from the eruption of Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano receded with the IMD confirming the ash clouds have now drifted towards China.

