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  • /Delhi-NCR braces for another rainy day as IMD forecasts showers, thunderstorms, gusty winds

Delhi-NCR braces for another rainy day as IMD forecasts showers, thunderstorms, gusty winds

The expected weather conditions are likely to provide respite from the prevailing heat and humidity, although waterlogging and traffic congestion may pose challenges in several areas.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 30, 2026, 08:57 AM IST|Updated: Jul 30, 2026, 08:57 AM IST
Delhi-NCR braces for another rainy day as IMD forecasts showers, thunderstorms, gusty winds
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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