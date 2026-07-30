/Delhi-NCR braces for another rainy day as IMD forecasts showers, thunderstorms, gusty winds

NEW DELHI: Residents across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to experience another spell of monsoon activity on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting cloudy skies, intermittent rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds. The expected weather conditions are likely to provide respite from the prevailing heat and humidity, although waterlogging and traffic congestion may pose challenges in several areas.
According to the IMD, the national capital is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms at various times during the day. The sky is likely to remain overcast, while gusty winds may accompany thunderstorm activity in some localities. Despite the rainfall, humidity levels are expected to remain high.
Meteorologists have predicted that the maximum temperature in Delhi will hover between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius. Weather experts believe the intermittent showers will help moderate daytime temperatures but may not completely eliminate discomfort caused by moisture-laden conditions.
Neighbouring NCR cities such as Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad are also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall. Certain pockets could witness intense showers for short durations, along with lightning and strong winds.
Authorities have advised commuters to plan their journeys carefully, particularly during peak traffic hours, as water accumulation on low-lying stretches may lead to delays and slow-moving traffic.
The IMD has also projected widespread rainfall activity across several parts of the country on July 30. Along with Delhi-NCR, states including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive significant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.
A yellow alert has been issued for multiple regions, cautioning residents about the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning strikes and wind speeds ranging between 40 and 60 kmph. Weather officials have urged people to remain vigilant and follow safety advisories issued by local administrations.
The weather department attributed the continued rainfall to active monsoon conditions and a steady inflow of moisture from the Bay of Bengal. These systems are expected to sustain widespread rain activity across northern and eastern India until at least August 1.
In Uttar Pradesh, several eastern, central and western districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Major cities such as Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Noida are likely to witness widespread showers, with isolated locations potentially recording very heavy precipitation during the next 24 hours.
The IMD said it is continuously monitoring the evolving weather pattern and has advised farmers, travellers and two-wheeler riders to exercise caution during periods of heavy rain, lightning and strong winds to avoid weather-related risks.
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