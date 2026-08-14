Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Delhi-NCR braces for heavy rain ahead of Independence Day as air quality stays ‘poor’

Delhi-NCR braces for heavy rain ahead of Independence Day as air quality stays ‘poor’

According to the IMD, rainfall is expected to remain widespread across Delhi, Haryana and Punjab on August 14, with wet conditions likely to continue until at least August 19.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 09:10 AM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 09:10 AM IST
Delhi-NCR braces for heavy rain ahead of Independence Day as air quality stays ‘poor’
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Virat's 'You won't see him for a while' reiterated while Rohit Sharma predicted to be MI coach after retirement
2
3
4
5