/Delhi-NCR braces for heavy rain ahead of Independence Day as air quality stays ‘poor’

Delhi-NCR is likely to see widespread rainfall on Friday as an active monsoon system continues to influence the region ahead of Independence Day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent to heavy showers, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds, over the coming days.
According to the IMD, rainfall is expected to remain widespread across Delhi, Haryana and Punjab on August 14, with wet conditions likely to continue until at least August 19.
Meteorologists said an active monsoon trough passing close to the National Capital Region is behind the persistent rainfall. The trough currently stretches from Rajasthan through Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, and its movement is expected to bring repeated spells of rain to Delhi-NCR.
A low-pressure system near the West Bengal-Bangladesh coast is also expected to influence weather patterns across the Gangetic plains over the next 24 to 36 hours. This could further strengthen rainfall activity over northern India.
Weather conditions are expected to remain cloudy on August 15, including during the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.
The skies are likely to be partly cloudy to overcast, with light rain or brief showers possible in some parts of the capital. However, forecasters do not expect the weather to cause any major disruption to the official celebrations.
Officials noted that similar conditions were recorded around Independence Day last year, when Delhi received heavy rain on August 14 before the weather improved the following morning.
Despite the expected rainfall, Delhi’s overall air quality remained in the “poor” category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 264.
However, air quality varied considerably across the city. Several monitoring stations recorded AQI levels in the satisfactory to moderate range.
Punjabi Bagh recorded an AQI of 109, followed by Pusa at 128, Chandni Chowk at 124, IIT Delhi at 122, Rohini at 118, and Alipur at 104. DTU recorded 97, Patparganj 96, JNU and Commonwealth Sports Complex 79 each, Mandir Marg 77, Shadipur 62 and NSIT Dwarka 56.
With rainfall expected to continue over the next several days, weather conditions across the capital are likely to remain unsettled through the Independence Day weekend and into next week.
(With IANS inputs)
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