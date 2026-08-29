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  • /Delhi-NCR CNG price hiked by Rs 3.89 per kg, new rates from today

Delhi-NCR CNG price hiked by Rs 3.89 per kg, new rates from today

The Delhi-NCR CNG price rises by Rs 3.89 per kg from August 29. Check new CNG rates in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Gurugram.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 06:50 AM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 06:51 AM IST
Delhi-NCR CNG price hiked by Rs 3.89 per kg, new rates from today
Image Credit: ANI. A vehicle at a CNG station in New Delhi.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Delhi-NCR CNG price hiked by Rs 3.89 per kg, new rates from today
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