/Delhi-NCR CNG price hiked by Rs 3.89 per kg, new rates from today

CNG prices in Delhi-NCR have increased by Rs 3.89 per kg from 6 am on Saturday, August 29, putting higher fuel costs on car owners and commercial drivers. Indraprastha Gas Limited has raised the price in Delhi to Rs 86.98 per kg, while rates in Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram have also gone up.
The revised CNG rates will affect motorists across Delhi and nearby cities. The new prices are:
IGL said international liquefied natural gas prices remain “significantly high”. The company said the higher input gas cost has increased its expenses and that the latest Rs 3.89 per kg hike is needed to partly offset the rise while maintaining a reliable CNG supply.
The increase comes after several CNG price revisions this year. In May 2026, IGL raised CNG prices in Delhi by Rs 2 per kg. That followed another Rs 1 per kg increase announced on May 26.
The higher price is likely to raise daily running costs for people and businesses that depend on CNG vehicles.
For commercial drivers, the increase could put pressure on earnings if fares do not rise. Passengers could also face higher travel costs if operators pass on the additional fuel expense.
The latest increase adds to a series of price hikes that have raised concerns among transport operators. CNG remains widely used by public and commercial transport vehicles in Delhi-NCR, making fuel prices an important factor in their daily costs.
For motorists, the immediate impact will be higher spending at CNG stations from Saturday morning. The new rates apply from 6 am on August 29.
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