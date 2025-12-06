IMD Alert: Delhi-NCR Minimum Temp To Hit 6 Degrees Celsius; Ghaziabad/Faridabad AQI 400+ Through December 11

The intense cold wave gripping the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) showed no signs of easing on Saturday. Despite a slight reduction in wind speed, the continuous flow of icy winds from the hills is causing severe shivering, even during the day.

The minimum temperature across the region has dipped to around 7 degrees celsius, maintaining the "severe cold" status.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather forecast extending till December 11th, indicating no immediate respite from the freezing conditions.

Cold Wave Forecast: No Respite for a Week

While temperatures may see minor fluctuations, the overall cold conditions are set to persist for the next several days.

Saturday's Temperature: The minimum temperature for the entire Delhi-NCR region is registered at 7 degrees Celsius on December 6th.

Coming Week: The minimum temperature is predicted to fall further, potentially reaching 6 degrees Celsius on December 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th.

Daytime Highs: Maximum temperatures will hover between 21 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees celsius.

Wind and Cloud: Winds, though slightly slower at 9 km/h (down from 15 km/h), are cold enough to intensify the chill factor. Light cloud cover is also expected on December 6th and 7th.

Air Quality Reaches 'Severe' Levels

Compounding the biting cold, air pollution levels across the NCR have entered the 'Severe' and 'Very Poor' categories, with Ghaziabad being the worst hit.

For Delhi, the temperature is 22 degrees Celsius (Maximum) and 7 degrees celsius (Minimum), with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 351, categorised as "Very Poor." Noida shows temperatures of 23 degrees celsius/11 degrees celsius, an AQI of 364, also marked as "Very Poor." Ghaziabad is reporting 23 degrees celsius/11 degrees celsius, but its AQI is 400, placing its status in the "Severe" category. Gurugram has a temperature of 23 degrees celsius/10 degrees celsius and an AQI of 319, which is "Very Poor."

Finally, Faridabad registers 23 degrees celsius/11 degrees celsius, with the highest recorded AQI of 441, also categorised as "Severe." Overall, while most cities report "Very Poor" air quality, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are experiencing the most critical pollution levels at "Severe."

No Immediate Rain Or Snow Relief Expected

Meteorological experts confirmed that the dryness will continue over the North Indian plains, maintaining the low temperatures.

Northern Hills: Senior meteorologist Dr. Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather noted that temperatures in North India will initially dip over the next 24 hours before rising by 2 to 3 degrees.

It may rain or snow in the high mountains, but following that, the weather will clear up.

Western Disturbance: Dr. Palawat confirmed there would not be any strong Western Disturbance for a week, which simply means the cold and dry weather would prevail over the plains.

Southern Outlook: While North India continues to remain dry, light to moderate rains are expected over South India.

