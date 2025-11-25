CAQM Rejigs GRAP: AQI 401 Now Triggers 50% Office WFH, Banning New Petrol/Diesel Delivery Vehicles

In a significant escalation of efforts to combat critically high pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management announced a ban on the inclusion of petrol and diesel vehicles in the fleets of cab aggregators, e-commerce firms, and delivery companies across the Delhi-NCR region. The strong new order will come into effect from January 1, 2026, marking a decisive push towards clean fuel mobility.

The move comes as the region's Air Quality Index remains stubbornly above the 400 mark, classifying the air as 'Severe' and hazardous to public health.

Deadline Set for Transition to Clean Fuel Fleets

The order by CAQM aims at commercial vehicles, which it sees as a significant source of pollution owing to their high volume and their incessant running throughout the day.

Mandatory Shift: Delivery fleets will have to operate entirely on CNG or electric vehicles from the beginning of 2026. The ban applies only to the induction of new petrol or diesel vehicles into these commercial fleets.

Deadline finality: Authorities from ARTO—the Assistant Regional Transport Office—have held several meetings with representatives of leading e-commerce firms and have made it quite clear that January 2026 is a final deadline and therefore not negotiable.

Major E-commerce and Delivery Firms Impacted

Thousands of delivery partners and several major companies relying on last-mile delivery services across the region will be directly affected by this regulation.

Affected Companies: Giants such as Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Amazon, and Flipkart will have to speedily transform their present and future fleets to meet the new norms.

Permitted Vehicles: The delivery operations shall be restricted to CNG bikes / scooters, electric two-wheelers, electric and CNG three-wheelers, and small electric commercial vehicles.

CAQM Tightens GRAP Triggers Amid 'Severe' Air

In tandem, the CAQM announced a more aggressive implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan, shifting severe measures to lower pollution thresholds based on scientific data and past experience.

Stricter Tiers: Rules previously applicable under GRAP-2 will now be enforced under GRAP-1, and corresponding stricter measures for GRAP-3 and GRAP-4 will apply at lower AQI levels.

New AQI Trigger for WFH: Notably, the directive requiring government, private, and municipal offices to operate on 50% staff capacity—mandating work from home—will now be triggered at an AQI of 401–450. This rule was earlier reserved for the much higher 450+ category, indicating a much lower tolerance for hazardous air quality. The central government is also expected to adopt this model for its employees.

