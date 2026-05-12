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NewsIndiaWeather update: Rain & dust storms in Delhi-NCR and Haryana, heatwave alert for Rajasthan
DELHI WEATHER UPDATE

Weather update: Rain & dust storms in Delhi-NCR and Haryana, heatwave alert for Rajasthan

Weather update: IMD issues a rain and dust storm alert for Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Haryana on May 12. While North India gets relief from sweltering heat, Western Rajasthan faces a severe heatwave with temperatures hitting 45°C. Check the full regional forecast.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 12, 2026, 07:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Weather update: Rain & dust storms in Delhi-NCR and Haryana, heatwave alert for RajasthanPeople try to walk amid a dust storm. (ANI Photo)

Weather update: Following a spell of sweltering heat, there's been a turn in the weather pattern across northern India. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a rapid change in weather in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and parts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, May 12. As the rains offer respite to some areas, the western part of Rajasthan is still facing a severe heatwave.

Dust storms & unpredictable rains in Delhi-NCR

Light rainfall along with thunderstorms and dust storms has been predicted in the national capital and its neighbouring states on Saturday.

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Wind conditions: Wind speeds up to 30 to 50 kilometers per hour are expected to blow in the region.

Time frame: The rainfall is expected to occur mainly in the afternoon and evening hours, causing a drop in temperature.

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Regional forecast: Rains in Punjab, Haryana, and Himalayas

Some similar trends can be observed in the northern plains and Himalayas:

Plains: There would be an increase in lightning and dust storms in Punjab, Haryana, and Western Rajasthan.

Himalayas: Light to moderate rainfall is anticipated in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

South & Northeast: Skymet predicted heavy showers in scattered places in Northeast India, Jammu & Kashmir, and Tamil Nadu. It will also witness rainfall in Kerala and Coastal Karnataka.

Severe heatwave in Western Rajasthan

While the northern states gear up for rain, Western Rajasthan is experiencing intense heat waves.

Warning issued by the IMD: The IMD has issued a warning about the onset of a "severe heat wave."

Temperature: Temperatures can reach as high as 45°C during the day.

Meteorology behind extreme weather conditions

These severe weather conditions have been caused due to the presence of two meteorological phenomena:

Western disturbance: There is a western disturbance that is creating induced cyclonic circulation over Punjab & Northern Rajasthan.

Trough line: It extends in the east-west direction from this induced circulation over Punjab & Northern Rajasthan, passing over Haryana, Delhi, and Southwest Uttar Pradesh.

Effects of combined systems: In addition to local heating, this system is causing dust storms and erratic rainfall in North India.

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