Delhi-NCR weather chaos: Blistering 128 KM/H winds shatter records as storm breaks heatwave; pre-monsoon rain timeline inside

An incredibly violent cocktail of deadly dust storms, strong squalls, fierce lightning strikes, and random thundershowers wreaked havoc throughout the Delhi-NCR region, turning the otherwise pleasant weather pattern upside down with extreme intensity. Even though the actual rainfall output continued to be minimal, the associated winds blew past several recent records to achieve some of the highest speeds ever observed in the capital region, leaving parts of Delhi in chaos momentarily while also providing a welcome relief from the oppressive heat wave.

The most intense gust, measured during the nighttime period, reached a breathtaking 128 km/h and registered at the Pusa weather station. Simultaneously, the Palam station recorded its own maximum velocity of 120 km/h, tying the quarter-century old record of the same weather station.

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Palam matches its record wind speed from 25 years ago

As per the IMD (India Meteorological Department), the weather station at Palam registered its maximum wind speed of 120 km/h in the two-minute interval between 6:50 pm and 6:52 pm. As such, the figure matches the record set by the same station on June 4, 2001.

But according to historical data from meteorology records, there have been cases when even more dangerous squalls made it to the capital. Such incidents occurred in May 1991 when the speed was 147 km/h; in May 1989 – 145 km/h; in June 1997 – 139 km/h; and in June 1988 – 126 km/h.

Impact of the storm in various regions of the capital is registered by observatories and is shown as follows:

Safdarjung – 64 km/h;

Pusa – 80 km/h (pre-late-night peak gust);

Jafarpur – 59 km/h;

Chhattarpur – 56 km/h;

Pitampura – 35 km/h;

Lodi Road – 31 km/h;

Janakpuri – 30 km/h.

Such rapid changes caused sharp temperature drops across the region, which answers earlier predictions by the IMD of thunderstorms, hailstorms, and rain caused by favorable atmospheric situations over Northwest India.

Violent weather shift caused by cyclonic circulation

According to meteorologists, the reason behind the dramatic change of weather situation in the region lies in strong cyclonic circulation centered over central Pakistan and adjacent territories and disrupting the air balance over Northwest India.

It is not likely that there will be any improvement in the weather anytime soon. There will continue to be partly cloudy weather on Wednesday with a high probability of thundery activity with thunder, lightning, and strong winds. The maximum temperature is forecasted to stand at 44°C and minimum temperature to remain at around 30°C.

Pre-monsoon activities from June 11 to provide a significant respite from the heatwave

A period of wet weather will follow. Meteorologists say that the pre-monsoon weather will experience considerable amplification of activity from June 11. This is going to result in substantial rains in Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab regions.

This continuous rainfall is forecasted to take the maximum temperature well under the 40°C mark within the following days to provide the end to the ongoing heatwave.

Meanwhile, the disaster management department has put out warnings regarding safety precautions during periods of high wind velocity. People have been advised not to stay under isolated trees or electrical poles and weak structures.

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