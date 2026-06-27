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  • /Powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan; strong tremors rock Delhi-NCR and northern India

Powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan; strong tremors rock Delhi-NCR and northern India

A powerful earthquake shook Delhi-NCR and parts of northern India on Saturday evening. High-rise residents rushed out in panic.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 07:26 PM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 07:41 PM IST
Powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan; strong tremors rock Delhi-NCR and northern India
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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