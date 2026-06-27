/Powerful 6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan; strong tremors rock Delhi-NCR and northern India

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale struck the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan on Saturday evening, sending strong tremors rippling through Delhi-NCR and several other parts of northern India.
The significant seismic event, which occurred at 6:04 PM IST, triggered temporary panic across the Indian capital region, forcing residents out of high-rise buildings and corporate offices into open spaces.
According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake was centered in northeastern Afghanistan, approximately 81 kilometers from Kalafgan. The coordinates were mapped at 36.442° N latitude and 70.672° E longitude.
The underground disturbance was registered at a critical depth of 215 kilometers beneath the Earth's surface.
Because the earthquake originated so deep within the earth, the seismic waves traveled vast distances, shaking multiple countries across the region. Mild to strong tremors were felt across the following:
In Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the ground shook continuously for several seconds, causing ceiling fans, light fixtures, and wall hangings to sway.
Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or major structural property damage from any of the affected countries, including India and Afghanistan.
Seismological experts explained that deep-focus earthquakes (those occurring at depths greater than 70 kilometers) generally behave differently than shallow ones. While their massive energy allows the shockwaves to spread across a significantly broader geographic territory, the destructive impact on buildings and infrastructure at the surface level is usually minimal.
Local emergency response units and disaster management teams in northern India remain on alert to monitor any secondary aftershocks.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.