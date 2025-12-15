Advertisement
WEATHER UPDATE

Delhi-NCR Engulfed In Dense Smog With Almost Zero Visibility; Temperature Dips To 7 °C

As Delhi waked up with bone-chilling temperature and dence fog, the India Meteorological Department ( IMD) has predicted that the minimum temperature is likely to range between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may hover between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Dec 15, 2025, 08:35 AM IST
Image: ANI

The national capital is expected to witness a mainly clear sky, with moderate fog at most places and dense fog at isolated locations during the morning and forenoon hours.

The IMD on Monday issued a yellow alert for dense fog, warning that fog is very likely at isolated pockets across several regions, including Arunachal Pradesh; Assam and Meghalaya; East Madhya Pradesh; Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi; Himachal Pradesh; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura; Punjab; and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are very likely at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the IMD said.

The weather departmem has also forecast cold wave conditions at isolated locations over Interior Karnataka and Telangana.

