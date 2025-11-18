GRAP Stage 4: Delhi-NCR Declares Emergency As AQI Nears 600; Full List Of Truck, Construction, WFH Bans

Air pollution in the National Capital Region has risen to alarming and unprecedented levels, with the Air Quality Index breaching the 600 mark in several areas. Cities including Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad are currently shrouded in extremely toxic air, forcing authorities to activate the highest level of emergency pollution-control measures.

In response to the rapidly deteriorating situation, the CAQM has immediately enforced GRAP Stage 4—the most stringent tier of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)—across the NCR.

GRAP Stage 4: Hardest Restrictions Now In Place

With pollution in Delhi reaching the emergency zone, Stage 4 protocols enforce severe curbs to drastically cut pollutant sources. These curbs, which are in addition to all the restrictions under Stages 1, 2, and 3, are now in effect.

Vehicle Entry Ban: Entry of trucks into Delhi is banned, except those carrying essential commodities or running on cleaner fuels like CNG, LNG, BS-VI diesel, or electric.

Construction Stoppage: Stoppage of construction work at all public and government project sites, while all other non-essential constructions are banned from Stage 3.

Commercial Vehicle Curb: Prohibition of entry of non-essential commercial vehicles from outside Delhi, except for CNG and BS-VI diesel vehicles.

Work-from-Home: An order that allows/directs 50% work-from-home for employees in government and private offices to decongest the vehicular load.

Breakdown Of Escalating GRAP Stages

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) framework is a four-tiered system designed to progressively introduce restrictions as air quality in the Delhi-NCR region worsens.

Stage 1 (Moderate to Poor AQI) focuses on basic preventive measures, including a ban on coal use in small eateries and the prohibition of open waste burning.

When the air quality deteriorates to the 'Very Poor' category, Stage 2 restrictions are implemented, which include a complete ban on diesel generator sets (except for essential services), increased parking charges, and the deployment of anti-smog teams for water sprinkling.

Upon reaching the 'Severe' category (AQI 401+), Stage 3 mandates a ban on non-essential construction (like excavation and demolition) and a complete ban on BS-III and BS-IV diesel vehicles, with the potential closure of schools up to Class 5.

Finally, when the situation enters the 'Severe Plus' or Emergency category (AQI 450+), Stage 4 is enforced, adding the most stringent curbs: a ban on truck entry into Delhi, a directive allowing or mandating 50% work-from-home, and the suspension of public construction projects, while all restrictions from the preceding stages remain in effect.

Health Advisory

Issued As Delhi-NCR faces up to one of its worst phases of pollution in several months, the administration is urging people to take extreme precautions. The severely toxic air indicates high health risks, and the public is strongly advised to limit outdoor exposure, wear N95 masks, and follow all health advisories.

