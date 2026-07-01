/The invisible killer: Toxic summer ozone explodes across India; Delhi-NCR named ultimate hotspot

There has been a drastic rise in the problem of pollution caused by ground-level ozone, especially in prominent cities of India. The Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) is the main hotspot of this problem across the country. The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has conducted a six-year-long detailed study of data regarding ground-level ozone pollution across different regions of India. As per the results of the study, the toxic gas has turned out to be a serious and widely spreading national problem.