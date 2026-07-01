/The invisible killer: Toxic summer ozone explodes across India; Delhi-NCR named ultimate hotspot

There has been a drastic rise in the problem of pollution caused by ground-level ozone, especially in prominent cities of India. The Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) is the main hotspot of this problem across the country. The Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has conducted a six-year-long detailed study of data regarding ground-level ozone pollution across different regions of India. As per the results of the study, the toxic gas has turned out to be a serious and widely spreading national problem.
It poses a threat not only to the residents of New Delhi but also to residents of other major Indian cities such as Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.
The CSE study was based on the analysis of data about the air quality in 25 major Indian cities between 2021 and 2026, with special attention paid to the period from March 1 to May 10, 2026. Out of the 25 major cities included in the study, 15 experienced a rise in ozone levels that exceeded the permissible limit set by the government authorities in the peak of summer.
While Chandigarh exhibited the highest average ozone levels, closely followed by Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Bhopal, coastal and southern cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru have also faced a significant increase.
Delhi-NCR has already been declared the biggest hotspot in the region in terms of this pollutant. Throughout all 71 days of the study period, ozone levels in the region were persistently higher than the safe threshold.
The statistics showed that the pollution problem is now not limited to the central area of the national capital, as monitoring stations in neighboring cities like Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad registered dangerous amounts of ozone.
One of the key findings of the report is that ozone is no longer only a daytime pollution problem. Exposure time in urban areas has increased dramatically:
Moreover, this pollutant has continued to remain above the safety limit even after the sunsets in various cities. The number of days above safety limits has been noted as follows: Delhi-NCR – 46; Bengaluru – 14; Bhopal – 13; and Patna & Muzaffarpur – 8.
Ground-level ozone is not like other pollutants, which are released directly into the atmosphere. It is a secondary pollutant created through a chemical reaction.
Gasoline from the transport sector, coal combustion from industries, power plants, households, domestic fuel burning, garbage, and stubble burning give rise to nitrogen oxides {NO} and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). These react in the presence of summer heat and intense sun rays to form ozone gas near the earth's surface.
This phenomenon poses an acute risk to both health and agriculture in India:
Health risk: Increased ozone exposure is an irritant, affecting the breathing capacity immediately, provoking asthma attacks, and causing inflammation of the lungs and respiratory passages. Prolonged exposure to this gas causes respiratory and cardiac diseases.
Effects on agriculture: The pollutant adversely affects plants by hindering the process of photosynthesis. As per the report, critical crop yields such as wheat have suffered a loss of about 14%-15% annually owing to this damage.
According to experts, India's present anti-pollution approaches are inadequate to solve the problem.
"As simply managing dust and PM2.5 particles is no longer going to work,. "Action plans need to move towards actively reducing the precursor gases i.e., (NO) and (VOCs) by controlling vehicle emissions, upgrading industry operations, and putting an outright ban on open waste burning," CSE report said.
As temperatures rise throughout the world, ground-level ozone is set to become India's next big environmental and health disaster if not incorporated into India's clean air action plans.
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