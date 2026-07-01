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The invisible killer: Toxic summer ozone explodes across India; Delhi-NCR named ultimate hotspot

A 6-year CSE study revealed a dangerous surge in ground-level ozone across India. Delhi-NCR is the top hotspot as toxic gas lingers into the night.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 09:19 PM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 09:20 PM IST
The invisible killer: Toxic summer ozone explodes across India; Delhi-NCR named ultimate hotspot
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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