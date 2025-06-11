Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD Issues Fresh Red Alert As Heatwave Intensifies, Temps Cross 45°C; Light Rain Likely After...

Delhi is sizzling under a relentless sun as temperatures continue to soar, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a fresh red alert, the most serious warning, for the next few days.

Warning of severe heatwave condition, the IMD has revised its orange alert for Delhi and revised it to a red. As per the forecast for the national capital, this red alert will stay in place for Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the latest bulletin released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at 2 PM, heatwave conditions are expected to persist across the Delhi-NCR region, with daytime temperatures continuing to soar past the 45°C mark. The IMD has cautioned that “heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at many locations across Delhi-NCR,” with maximum temperatures forecasted to range between 44°C and 46°C over the coming days.

Delhi temperature crosses 45 degrees

In line with this warning, agency reports confirm that Delhi’s Safdarjung weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8°C, while Ayanagar witnessed a scorching 45.5°C, both readings significantly above the seasonal average. These elevated temperatures underscore the severity of the ongoing heatwave, prompting health and disaster response teams to remain on high alert.

"Delhi-NCR is under red alert today and tomorrow, followed by an orange alert on June 13. Light rain and thunderstorms are possible on the night of June 13 due to a western disturbance, which may bring some relief," said Dr Naresh Kumar, senior scientist at IMD.

Heatwave to Grip Northwest India Through June 14

According to the latest bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are expected to persist across northwest India, including Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, from June 11 to 14. A severe heatwave warning has been issued specifically for June 11 and 12, with temperatures likely to remain dangerously high in many areas.

In addition to Delhi-NCR, the IMD has issued a red alert for extreme heat in several other northern states, including Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab, indicating a heightened risk of heat-related health complications.

However, some respite may be on the horizon. Light rainfall triggered by an approaching western disturbance is expected to provide temporary relief across Delhi-NCR after June 12. The IMD has indicated that this weather shift may lead to the current red alert being downgraded to an orange alert, signaling a reduction in the severity of the heatwave conditions.

(With agency inputs)