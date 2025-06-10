Delhi-NCR Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert, Warns Of Brutal 45°C Heatwave, Rain May Finally Arrive On...

Delhi is sizzling under a relentless sun as temperatures soar past 45°C, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert, the most serious warning, for the next few days. The capital has now entered one of its harshest phases of summer, with no relief in sight until late in the week, when showers and gusty winds are likely to arrive.

Here’s everything you need to know about the current weather emergency, the areas affected, the science behind this scorching trend, and when we can finally expect some rain.

Delhi Boils at 45°C: What the IMD Has Reported So Far

After issuing an orange alert on Monday, the IMD upgraded Delhi’s weather status to a red alert on Tuesday due to intensifying heatwave conditions. On Monday itself, many parts of Delhi clocked extreme highs, setting the tone for a punishing week ahead.

Area-wise breakdown of Monday’s temperatures in Delhi:

→ Aya Nagar- 45.3°C

→ Ridge- 44.9°C

→ Palam- 44.3°C

→ Safdarjung (official base station)- 43.4°C

→ Lodi Road- 43.3°C

These temperatures were 1 to 2 degrees higher than Sunday, indicating a sharply rising heat trend. IMD’s forecast predicts that this intense spell will persist till at least Thursday, with daytime temperatures hovering around 44-45°C. Night temperatures are also uncomfortably high, leaving little scope for cooling.

North India Caught in the Heat Grip

Delhi is not alone. A severe heatwave has blanketed multiple northern states, causing discomfort and health warnings across the region.

Uttar Pradesh: 19 districts, including Agra, Kanpur, Jhansi, and others, recorded temperatures close to 46°C. Minimum night temperatures stayed around 29.4°C, with growing humidity levels, compounding the discomfort.

West Rajasthan: Facing the worst brunt of the heat, the IMD has issued a red alert here too, especially due to warm nights and dangerously high daytime heat.

Jammu Region: In Jammu, the heatwave has entered its third consecutive day, with Sunday temperatures hitting:

→ Samba- 43.9°C

→ Jammu city- 42.7°C

The oppressive heat, worsened by hot, dry south-westerly winds blowing in from the Thar desert, is making life unbearable for millions.

Delhi’s Air Quality: Another Cause for Concern

While heat dominates the headlines, Delhi’s air quality is also deteriorating rapidly. At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 218, placing it in the ‘poor’ category, according to CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) data.

AQI Categories:

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

This decline in air quality is caused by stagnant hot air, which traps pollutants closer to the surface. With no breeze and high UV radiation, breathing outside becomes more difficult, especially for those with respiratory conditions.

When Will It Rain? What IMD’s Forecast Says

With the unbearable heat expected to last a few more days, Delhiites are now eagerly watching the skies for any sign of rain. The IMD has predicted that light to moderate rainfall, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds, could hit the NCR region starting Thursday or Friday.

What to expect?

Tuesday-Wednesday:

→ Dry, cloudless skies

→ Persistent high heat (44–45°C)

→ Heatwave conditions continue

Thursday-Sunday (June 13-15):

→ Light to moderate rainfall expected

→ Thunderstorms and winds of 40–50 km/h

→ Reduction in daytime temperatures

→ Increase in humidity levels

While this isn’t the monsoon, it may help ease the intensity of the heatwave temporarily. Full-scale monsoon is still at least two weeks away.

When Will the Rains Finally Arrive?

According to IMD, the southwest monsoon is making steady progress across India. It has already covered parts of South and West India, along with Northeast India.

Monsoon arrival for Delhi-NCR:

→ Expected onset: Around June 20 in North India

→ Rainfall in Delhi-NCR: Between June 25–30

This year’s monsoon is predicted to be above normal, which bodes well for rain-starved regions suffering from long heatwaves. Until then, intermittent pre-monsoon showers will likely serve as temporary relief.

IMD Weather Alerts in North India

Here’s a summary of the current IMD alert status across regions:

Red Alert:

1. Delhi

2. West Rajasthan

Orange Alert:

1. Eastern Rajasthan 2. Punjab 3. Haryana 4. Uttar Pradesh

Precautionary measures are being urged across all red and orange alert zones.

Safety Tips to Beat the Heat

With the mercury pushing dangerous levels, authorities and health experts recommend the following:

1. Stay indoors during peak sun hours (12 PM to 4 PM)

2. Hydrate frequently, even if you’re not thirsty

3. Avoid caffeine and alcohol, they lead to dehydration

4. Wear cotton or loose-fitting clothes in light colors

5. Use umbrellas, caps, or scarves when stepping out

6. Keep elderly and young children in cool, shaded areas

The Heat Is Brutal, But Relief Is Near

Delhi is currently facing one of the harshest spells of summer in recent memory, but the good news is that change is coming soon. While Tuesday and Wednesday will be tough, Thursday may bring the first wave of relief, with more substantial rain likely by the weekend.

Until then, stay safe, stay indoors, and monitor the IMD and CPCB updates closely. The monsoon is on its way, and this heatwave, though severe, is only temporary.

