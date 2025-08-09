Delhi-NCR Drenched: Heavy Rain Triggers Waterlogging, More Showers Ahead, Traffic Snarls Amid IMD Orange Alert | VIDEO
Delhi-NCR woke to heavy rain & waterlogging; IMD issued an orange alert. More showers are expected, impacting traffic.
Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) awoke to a deluge of heavy rain this Saturday morning, which resulted in waterlogging in some areas and traffic congestion. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared an Orange Alert for most of Delhi for today, and a Yellow Alert for the larger NCR region, meaning more intense rains are expected to fall.
#WATCH | Delhi | Heavy rain lashes several parts of the National Capital
(Visuals from RK Puram) pic.twitter.com/bTUsqN12yj— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2025
