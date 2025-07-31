Advertisement
DELHI RAIN UPDATE TODAY

Delhi-NCR Reels From Heavy Rains, Widespread Waterlogging; IMD Forecasts 7 More Days Of Monsoon | Check Latest Updates

Delhi-NCR faced severe waterlogging and traffic chaos after relentless heavy rain on July 30. IMD forecasts light to moderate showers for the next 7 days.

|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2025, 07:13 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi-NCR Reels From Heavy Rains, Widespread Waterlogging; IMD Forecasts 7 More Days Of Monsoon | Check Latest Updates A man pulls his cycle through Zakhira underpass, submerged due to waterlogging following heavy rain in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS)

Delhi-NCR witnessed incessant heavy rain from Wednesday evening, beginning at 10 PM, resulting in large-scale waterlogging and huge inconvenience to commuters across the capital city. Places that witnessed heavy waterlogging are Mayur Vihar, ITO, Mandi House, Laxmi Nagar, Patel Nagar, Mathura Road, Badarpur, and several areas of South Delhi. Traffic in Noida was badly affected due to waterlogged roads in Sector-12, 16, 62, and 18, among others.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted additional heavy rain over the next few hours and says light to moderate rain, with thunderstorms and lightning, is expected to prevail in Delhi over the next seven days.

The incessant rain has lowered temperatures in the capital. On Wednesday, July 30, many areas of Delhi witnessed considerable rainfall. The Safdarjung weather station recorded 15 mm of rain from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM. Palam recorded 28.3 mm, Lodhi Road 7.7 mm, and Ayanagar 1.6 mm.

Wednesday's highest temperature was 32.7 degrees Celsius, 1.7 degrees less than the season average, with the lowest temperature reaching 25.8 degrees Celsius.

Monsoon activity has been strong this July, with Delhi having seen 235.2 mm of rain already this month, much higher than the typical average of 209.7 mm. From June 1 to now, the cumulative rainfall is 337.2 mm, much greater than the average of 270.1 mm for the duration, though monsoon reached Delhi only near the close of June this year.

