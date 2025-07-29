Delhi-NCR Reels Under Heavy Rain: Widespread Waterlogging, Traffic Jams; IMD Issues Red Alert | VIDEO

Continuous torrential rain has caused havoc in the Delhi-NCR region since late Monday evening, resulting in extensive waterlogging and grave traffic snarls and prompting a red alert by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for some areas of the national capital.

Places such as Delhi, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Greater Noida saw record downpours, inundating roads and underpasses and reducing vehicular flow to a trickle. Passengers were caught badly during the morning rush, with most routes turning impassable.

#WATCH | Delhi | Heavy rain lashes several parts of the National Capital



(Visuals from Rajaji Marg) pic.twitter.com/zT9z5puOU7 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

Waterlogged roads have become a normal spectacle for Delhiites following heavy rainfall, but this time it is especially worse. Roadways in the Burari area are fully submerged with potholes under water, hugely raising the risk of accidents.

Serious traffic jams were witnessed at important intersections and stretches, such as ITO, Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Patel Nagar, Vijay Chowk, Jangpura, and Rohini. The widespread waterlogging in Delhi-Noida and other areas of NCR resulted in tremendous hardships for people traveling to offices.

The IMD has reported that the heavy showers are likely to persist till Monday afternoon. Due to the severity of the situation, the weather department has issued a red alert for most parts of Delhi, recommending utmost caution. Authorities have asked people to stay away from unnecessary travel and take precautionary measures as the fury of the monsoon rages on in the region.