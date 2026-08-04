/Delhi-NCR rains: Heavy early-morning downpour hits Delhi, Noida & Gurugram; IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy showers in the early hours of Tuesday morning lashed Delhi-NCR, cooling down the weather across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for the entire region, predicting cloudy skies and isolated rains in the coming days.
Videos taken from major traffic routes like Vasant Vihar Ring Road, New Delhi, indicated continuous rains throughout the peak hours of the day, which affected commuting.
According to IMD, light to moderate rains and thunderstorm activities are currently affecting the geographical coverage of around 60% to 70% of Delhi's territory.
Temperature limits: Maximum temperatures will remain within the 31°C to 33°C range, whereas the minimum temperatures will stay near 23°C to 25°C.
Humidity levels: The relative humidity levels remain high between 75% and 95%, which will cause humid weather conditions during pauses from the rains.
Respite in the air quality: Constant rains caused by monsoon season have ensured that the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) is 'Satisfactory' at 78.
The Regional Meteorological Centre based in Delhi has advised people to look at the live traffic situation before venturing out owing to waterlogging in low-lying areas and underpasses.
#WATCH | Delhi | Rain lashes parts of the National Capital.— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2026
Visuals from Vasant Vihar Ring Road pic.twitter.com/ntQgVHGjpQ
"Due to sudden intense showers, there may be some temporary waterlogging in low-lying areas and underpasses, which will affect the movement of traffic in major arterial roads of the Delhi-NCR region," said an IMD official.
The weather bureau has not restricted the issuance of weather alerts to the national capital region alone, issuing alerts in 17 states across the country. While Delhi-NCR is set for moderate rains, northeastern India and neighboring hilly areas are predicted to see heavy monsoonal activity and cloudbursts.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.