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Delhi-NCR rains: Heavy early-morning downpour hits Delhi, Noida & Gurugram; IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy morning rains lash Delhi-NCR. IMD issues a yellow alert for Delhi, Noida & Gurugram. Check the weather forecast, traffic advisory, and humidity updates.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 07:34 AM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 07:40 AM IST
Delhi-NCR rains: Heavy early-morning downpour hits Delhi, Noida & Gurugram; IMD issues yellow alert
Image Credit: Heavy rain causes waterlogging in New Delhi. (IANS)

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Delhi-NCR rains: Heavy early-morning downpour hits Delhi, Noida & Gurugram; IMD issues yellow alert
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