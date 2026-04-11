Life in 'matchboxes'? Viral video of Delhi-NCR high-rise living sparks massive urban debate

Urban life has been dramatically impacted by the rapid vertical growth of the city skyline in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), as millions have changed how they live based on where they are located; these new residential communities are providing new high-quality and secure living conditions for urban residents, while still leaving some people feeling as if they live in high-rise structures that are more like 'stacked matchboxes' than homes. Recently Ishana Nautiyal shared a video on Instagram of her view from her 19th floor balcony in Delhi/NCR, which has gone viral and resonated with individuals on social media due to the offering of insight into mainstream living in an excessively populous area that has rapidly been gentrified in recent years.

From the 19th floor

In the short video, Nautiyal shows us what it is like to have a view from the nineteenth floor looking down onto the massive condominium/townhouse community below her, which resembles a stack of matchboxes based on the incredibly high-density arrangements of the buildings. She further captures various activities taking place on the development property, including her son playing cricket in the common area as well as yoga, children participating in recreational activities, and families conducting their daily lives—all within the confines of a defined living space (i.e., box).

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Divided opinion on social media: Are we connected or are we restricted?

The video has sparked huge debate on various social media platforms, where those responding to the film fall into two main groups:

1. The critics: For many commenters, Nautiyal’s remarks regarding the loss of open spaces and the way in which life is now “claustrophobic” when people are stacked upon one another seem to reflect how too many people live their lives today. Some parents noted how children will not have outdoors from which to draw their fabric to create a childhood as they had experienced in their own childhood.

2. The supporters: At the other end of the spectrum, many residents argued that the high-rise lifestyle can offer security, access, and community that independent houses at the farther reaches of cities don't provide.

The changing face of urbanisation

The "Matchbox Life" video represents not only a moment of viral popularity but rather the changing landscape of urban life for people. The dream of living in sprawling bungalows in Noida, Gurugram, and Delhi has given way to the reality of vertical apartments. Living in such apartments, as well as in high-rise apartments, is an excellent way to achieve a functional, practical lifestyle that matches the high demand to build in cities.

Essential technology for high-rise living

Living on the 19th floor or working from a newly constructed apartment building requires technology to create a seamless connection between the indoor and outdoor spaces of your home.

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