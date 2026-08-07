/Delhi-NCR hit by heavy rain as IMD issues Red alert; waterlogging chokes roads, traffic

Continuous rainfall lashed Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday, bringing respite from the recent spell of heat and humidity but leaving several parts of the region waterlogged and causing major traffic disruptions. With heavy showers continuing through the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi-NCR, warning of more intense rainfall.
The southwest monsoon returned with force after days of warm and humid conditions, inundating roads and low-lying areas across the capital and neighbouring cities.
In south Delhi, waterlogging was reported from Durga Vihar, while Deoli Road was also flooded following persistent rain. In neighbouring Noida, heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging at the Sector 95 underpass beneath the Mahamaya Flyover, where an ambulance became stranded in deep water.
The downpour also triggered long traffic queues across several key routes in the capital. Congestion was reported on Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, ITO, Wazirabad Road, Patel Road, Rohtak Road, Shankar Road, the Kirti Nagar stretch, the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Peeragarhi and Shaheen Bagh.
In east Delhi, commuters faced delays on GT Road, GTB Enclave and Dilshad Garden. Meanwhile, social media was flooded with visuals showing waterlogged streets in Dakshinpuri, Okhla, Sangam Vihar, Sainik Farms and other stretches of Mehrauli-Badarpur Road.
The IMD said the ongoing spell of heavy rain is being driven by a rare combination of multiple weather systems active over northern India. The department warned that intense monsoon showers could continue to cause waterlogging, traffic disruption and localised flooding, especially in low-lying areas.
According to the weather department, Delhi's maximum temperature is expected to remain between 31°C and 33°C, while the minimum is likely to stay between 22°C and 24°C. Surface winds are forecast to blow at speeds of 10-15 kmph.
The IMD has advised residents of Delhi and the NCR to exercise caution while travelling and to avoid waterlogged roads as heavy rainfall is expected to continue across the region.
(With IANS inputs)
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