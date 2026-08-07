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Delhi-NCR hit by heavy rain as IMD issues Red alert; waterlogging chokes roads, traffic

In South Delhi, waterlogging was reported from Durga Vihar, while Deoli Road was also flooded following persistent rain. In neighbouring Noida, heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging at the Sector 95 underpass beneath the Mahamaya Flyover, where an ambulance became stranded in deep water.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 03:58 PM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 08:58 PM IST
Delhi-NCR hit by heavy rain as IMD issues Red alert; waterlogging chokes roads, traffic
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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