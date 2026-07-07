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The broken monsoon: Inside the climate factors trapping Delhi-NCR in a humid dry spell

Know why the 2026 Delhi-NCR monsoon has stalled. Inside the El Niño phase, jet stream shifts and urban heat island impacts cause a humid dry spell.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 10:20 AM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
The broken monsoon: Inside the climate factors trapping Delhi-NCR in a humid dry spell
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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