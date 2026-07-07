/The broken monsoon: Inside the climate factors trapping Delhi-NCR in a humid dry spell

Though the sky above the National Capital Region (NCR) has been continuously overcast due to monsoon clouds, no rains have yet lashed the region despite the anticipation of heavy showers. Every year, this monsoon season begins around June 15 when this system moves up to the capital from coastal Kerala. In 2026, however, this monsoon season seems to be experiencing an inexplicable phase.
This unusual weather situation represents a dangerous contradiction to Delhi citizens in terms of being humid and overcast at the same time. This phenomenon involves a complicated network of meteorological factors that includes changes in oceanic temperatures, global winds, and regional high-pressure systems.
When the temperature of the sea surface rises by at least 2°C in the central and eastern Pacific, the structural strength of the global trade winds starts to weaken. Normally, such winds would be pushing the moist clouds in the equatorial region directly towards the Indian subcontinent. However, the warming of the Pacific is reversing the direction of such wind currents, which results in the Indian monsoon losing speed.
Even though the major source of moisture supply for the monsoon lies in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, the sea surface temperatures in the regions remain cool and unpredictable. This means that the heat required to evaporate the water does not produce sufficient clouds.
The issue is further exacerbated by a neutral-to-negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), which has stopped the cross-equatorial movement of moisture.
Atmospheric block: Even though there is some moisture seeping through low-altitude clouds into the city—producing a thick covering of dull gray cloud cover—the upper atmosphere is full of very dry air masses and high-pressure ridges that prevent the formation of cumulonimbus clouds needed to precipitate, resulting in the continued persistence of the "Break Monsoon" period of the dry spell.
Northern regions such as Delhi-NCR, the monsoon activity is largely dependent upon interactions with Western Disturbances—cold and moist low-pressure storms moving down from central Asia.
Due to heating caused by the current El Niño effect, the Subtropical Jet Stream—the high-altitude atmospheric conveyor belt carrying these storms—has shifted considerably farther north from its usual path. This means that these important mid-latitude storms are skipping Delhi altogether, depriving the city of the heat required to trigger the end of the humid dry spell.
According to the IPCC, even though the global warming scenario has increased the water content of the atmospheric air by 7% for every one degree of increase, there have been tremendous variations in the same in terms of extreme violence.
Such global climate changes are further exacerbated by the rampant urbanization and growth of the Delhi-NCR UHI. As a result of the conglomeration of asphalt roads and concrete buildings, the area tends to absorb enormous amounts of energy in form of solar radiation. This, in turn, disturbs the balance between the land-and-sea breezes, resulting in active breakdown of the approaching clouds.
This ongoing "active break" is creating extreme socio-economic stress for the people living in Delhi and surrounding agrarian belts:
Farming problems: There have been significant delays in paddy transplantation due to dry topsoil, which is causing imminent failure in crops.
Overloaded power grid: There has been an unprecedented surge in power consumption by homes and commercial properties in order to provide continuous air conditioning in the midst of unbearable humidity.
Health issues: There have been reports of a drastic increase in dehydration and breathing difficulties because of the trapped heat and atmospheric moisture. Also, the current situation is leading to seasonal virus outbreaks.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) already took into account the developing El Niño while making predictions about the rainfall distribution for the season, estimating below-average rain arrays in the northwestern parts of the country. According to the most accurate predicting tools, like Climate Forecast System (CFS v2) and European ECMWF models, the predicted scenario of fragmented rains will continue.
Only a sudden shift in favor of either the Indian Ocean Dipole or a Western Disturbance can change the current weather forecast for Delhi. Until then, the city will continue to suffer under a layer of dry clouds.
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