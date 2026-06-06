Delhi-NCR monsoon timeline: IMD predicts Aarrival date for capital; western disturbance brings weekend rain relief

With the onset of the month of June, residents from the National Capital Region (NCR) region are awaiting the arrival of the monsoon season. As per the information provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon is anticipated to make landfall in the region between June 25 to June 30.

According to the updated monsoon progress charts issued by the IMD, the monsoon activity is projected to extend to Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad during the last week of June. In addition to that, the advancing monsoon activity is also anticipated to spread across certain parts of Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh, along with few areas of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

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On record, it is to be stated that last year the southwest monsoon made landfall in Delhi on June 29, which means there had been a slight delay by two days compared to its usual arrival of June 27. On this basis, experts suggest that the current forecasted arrival dates are quite in line with historical trends.

Wind patterns and low-pressures areas to decide actual movement

Despite keeping an unchanged monsoon baseline timeline, experts have pointed out that any movement in relation to monsoon will be highly dependent on other factors in the coming weeks.

The exact time of entry depends on the intensity of seasonal winds blowing from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, active low-pressure areas, and changes in tropical systems. Therefore, the IMD may revise its forecast as per updated satellite data.

Passing western disturbance causes a cool weekend amidst intense heat wave

Before monsoon arrives officially, a passing Western Disturbance has brought about some change in the weather pattern, resulting in the much-needed cool weather in the capital city. Light showers occurred in various parts of the city in early mornings, resulting in a decline in both minimum and maximum temperatures.

The minimum temperature in Delhi Safdarjunj reached 26°C, which is 3.7°C cooler than the seasonally expected temperatures. At the same time, the maximum temperature stood at 35.8°C, 4.2°C lower than what is expected for this time.

The IMD’s weekend outlook indicates that the pleasant spell will persist, with scattered light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds ranging between 40 to 50 km/h expected to lash parts of Delhi. Localized areas could see wind speeds accelerate up to 60 km/h. Over the weekend, the maximum temperature is projected to oscillate between 35°C and 37°C, while the minimum will likely hover between 24°C and 26°C.

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