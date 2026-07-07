/Delhi rain update: IMD issues orange alert as heavy showers, 50 km/h winds lash NCR

The monsoon has finally unleashed itself in the National Capital Region (NCR) through heavy showers and strong winds, bringing to an end a prolonged period of unbearable humidity. Even though the change in climate has led to a sharp drop in temperature, high-velocity winds have left behind some damage in certain areas of the capital.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Delhi-NCR, forecasting continued rainfall in light and moderate amounts, interspersed with heavy rain and lightning through the day on Tuesday, July 7.
The sudden increase in the velocity of the winds has caused structural and property damage in South Delhi. In the locality of East of Kailash, which falls under the police station of Amar Colony, a large tree was toppled over by the winds and fell on top of cars parked nearby.
At least four to five cars have been heavily damaged by the fall of the tree. Although the owners of the vehicles have suffered great financial loss, there have been no reports of any injuries from the scene of the accident.
The satellite city of Gurugram witnessed heavy showers, which immediately led to waterlogging in various parts. Specifically, waterlogging was reported in all major commuter routes, including the important route joining Hero Honda Chowk to Subhash Chowk. Commuting through this route became very difficult because the vehicles traveled at very low speeds in the flooded roads.
Nonetheless, the rains were quite a blessing since the severe heat index has been reduced to more manageable temperature ranges of 30°C to 35°C.
As a result of the declaration of the onset of the monsoon season in Delhi on July 2, the IMD has stepped up its alerts for the next 24 hours. The upcoming weather pattern includes:
Based on the results of the analysis of meteorological models from July 7, the Southwest Monsoon is advancing fast into the rest of the North Arabian Sea pockets as well as clean into Gujarat along with more parts of Rajasthan and Haryana.
According to weather experts, this fast advance of the monsoon will cause heavy rains across northern India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi-NCR in the next two to three days, covering the whole country with monsoon.
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