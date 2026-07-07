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Delhi rain update: IMD issues orange alert as heavy showers, 50 km/h winds lash NCR

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Delhi-NCR on July 7, warning of 50 km/h winds and heavy rain. Trees fell in East of Kailash and Gurugram faces deep waterlogging.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 07, 2026, 03:06 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
Delhi rain update: IMD issues orange alert as heavy showers, 50 km/h winds lash NCR
Image Credit: Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following heavy rainfall in East Delhi. (IANS)

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