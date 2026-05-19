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NewsIndiaBREAKING | Delhi-NCR pollution alert: CAQM invokes GRAP Stage-I restrictions with immediate effect as air quality hits 'poor'
DELHI GRAP STAGE

BREAKING | Delhi-NCR pollution alert: CAQM invokes GRAP Stage-I restrictions with immediate effect as air quality hits 'poor'

The CAQM has invoked Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire Delhi-NCR region immediately. Check the strict new rules for construction, transport, and eateries.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 19, 2026, 06:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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BREAKING | Delhi-NCR pollution alert: CAQM invokes GRAP Stage-I restrictions with immediate effect as air quality hits 'poor'Delhi traffic. (PHOTO: IANS)

In response to a sharp deterioration in the region's ambient air quality, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has officially invoked Stage-I restrictions across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect.

 

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