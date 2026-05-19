NewsIndiaBREAKING | Delhi-NCR pollution alert: CAQM invokes GRAP Stage-I restrictions with immediate effect as air quality hits 'poor'
BREAKING | Delhi-NCR pollution alert: CAQM invokes GRAP Stage-I restrictions with immediate effect as air quality hits 'poor'
The CAQM has invoked Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire Delhi-NCR region immediately. Check the strict new rules for construction, transport, and eateries.
Trending Photos
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
TAGS
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement