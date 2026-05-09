IMD weather update: Rain alert for Delhi-NCR from May 11; severe storms to hit UP, Bihar, and West Bengal

IMD weather update: The IMD has issued yet another weather bulletin following a change in climatic conditions in North and East India in recent weeks. With record-high temperatures prevailing in April, May is turning out to be a much cooler month in comparison, mainly due to the presence of Western Disturbances. Yet another round of showers and storms are expected to lash Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas from May 11.

Delhi-NCR: Rain alert issued for three days starting May 11

With a pleasant climate at present, there is going to be some shift in climate patterns in the coming days:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Yellow Alert: The IMD has issued a yellow alert on May 11 and 12, warning of thunderstorm activity along with gusty winds and rains.

Maximum temperatures: During the said period, maximum temperatures are forecast to remain around 39°C while minimums will hover around 28°C.

Clear skies for short time period: May 9 and 10 will continue with pleasant weather with temperatures touching 37°C mark before any change sets in.

ALSO READ | MP weather update: Thunderstorm alert for 11 districts while heatwave intensifies in Bhopal, Indore, and Jabalpur

North India: Storms will strike from Punjab to Kashmir

The weather pattern changes in Delhi will affect the Himalayan regions as well as the Northwest Indian plains.

General situation: Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana will witness a change in weather from May 11.

Winds: These areas are going to have winds that may blow at 50 kilometers per hour with thunderstorms.

Weather alerts: The IMD issued Yellow and Orange warnings in J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Haryana till May 14.

Heatwave vs. rain: The weather battle between Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh

While some parts of Rajasthan were experiencing scorching heat, there were changes on the horizon.

Rajasthan heat: Phalodi (44.8°C) and Barmer (44.6°C) registered the highest temperatures for the season. New heatwaves in western Rajasthan are forecasted for May 9.

Coming weather: There will be dust storms and light to moderate rainfall in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh from May 11 to 14 that will bring the temperature down by 3-5 degrees.

East India: Severe storms forecasted in Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand

These states will also experience volatile weather changes over the next few days:

Severe weather systems: The states of West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand will see severe weather conditions on the same day with maximum wind speeds up to 70 km/hr.

Alert about hailstorm: There will be an alert about hailstorms that can occur in isolated pockets in Jharkhand.

Lightning showers in Bihar and Odisha: There is a forecast for light to moderate showers with lightning in Bihar (May 10-12) and Odisha (May 8-12).

Heavy rains forecast in South India

There will also be a prediction for rainfall in South India as well:

Heavy rainfall: Isolated heavy showers in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and South Interior Karnataka in the coming days.

Squalls: Wind speed of 30-50 km/hr will prevail in the islands of Lakshadweep and along the coast of Karnataka until May 12.

ALSO READ | DMK-AIADMK alliance sparks buzz amid TVK and Vijay's majority mark suspense