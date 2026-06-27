/Weather update: Delhi-NCR to get relief from intense heat as IMD issues five-day alert

People in Delhi-NCR and nearby areas may soon get relief from the intense heat. Although the southwest monsoon has not fully reached all of northern India yet, scattered rainfall over the next few days is expected to bring cooler weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts light rain in Delhi on June 27 and again between July 1 and 2. Several areas of Uttar Pradesh are also likely to receive rain during this period.
The IMD says Delhi will stay partly cloudy over the next five days. Daytime sunshine is expected to give way to building cloud cover. Gusty winds are forecast through the afternoon hours, with isolated rain likely by evening. Noida and Ghaziabad, both close to the Capital, are set to see much the same pattern.
Shifts in weather are also on the cards for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh. Rajasthan's western districts have been placed under a rain alert for June 27, with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds possible.
Wind speeds in western Rajasthan could touch 50 kmph between June 28 and July 2. Eastern Rajasthan is forecast to experience similar conditions through July 2. In Uttarakhand, thunderstorms paired with lightning and rain are expected between June 30 and July 2, according to the IMD.
The weather office adds that conditions are turning favourable for the monsoon to push deeper into Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next three to four days.
Fresh satellite pictures from INSAT-3DS show thick monsoon clouds sitting over central India, the Bay of Bengal, the northeastern states and pockets of the south. Yet large stretches of Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan remain under fairly clear skies. That gap signals the monsoon has not yet taken firm hold over these areas.
Meteorologists note that the monsoon circulation is creeping northward, but the systems needed to trigger widespread rainfall over the northwest are still taking shape. The official onset depends on wind flow, moisture and steady rain over a wide area, not on every district getting wet at the same time. So a state can fall under the monsoon on paper while several of its cities stay hot and dry for a few more days.
Experts say the monsoon is currently slow because there are no strong low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal. These systems normally pull moisture inland and help bring rain to central and northern India. Without them, the monsoon winds remain weak, causing only scattered rainfall.
However, weather forecasts suggest this could change soon. A large weather system is expected to form over the eastern Indian Ocean and move into the Bay of Bengal within the next 4–7 days. This could strengthen the monsoon winds and create conditions for more rain. If this happens, rainfall is likely to increase in early July, helping the monsoon reach the rest of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, more quickly.
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