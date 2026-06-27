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Weather update: Delhi-NCR to get relief from intense heat as IMD issues five-day alert

IMD forecasts light showers and gusty winds in Delhi-NCR over five days, easing the heat. Rain alerts issued for Rajasthan, Uttarakhand as monsoon advances.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jun 27, 2026, 10:07 AM IST|Updated: Jun 27, 2026, 10:11 AM IST
Weather update: Delhi-NCR to get relief from intense heat as IMD issues five-day alert
Image Credit: ANI. Woman covers herself and her children with an umbrella during rain on June 23.

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