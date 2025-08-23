Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2950582https://zeenews.india.com/india/delhi-ncr-rain-imd-issues-red-alert-in-these-regions-for-3-hours-visuals-2950582.html
NewsIndia
DELHI RAIN ALERT

Delhi-NCR Rain: IMD Issues Red Alert In THESE Regions For 3 Hours | Visuals

In a post on X, the weather department shared a map showing regions that are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2025, 07:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • - IMD issued a red alert over several areas in Delhi-NCR for the next three hours.
  • - Areas including Lajpat Nagar, RK Puram, Lodhi Road, and Mandir Marg witnessed rainfall.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Delhi-NCR Rain: IMD Issues Red Alert In THESE Regions For 3 Hours | VisualsPeople ride tractor with umbrellas amid heavy rain in New Delhi (Credit: File Photo?ANI)

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced heavy downpour on Saturday evening, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert over several areas for the next three hours.  

In a post on X, the weather department shared a map showing regions that are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall.

"Updated nowcast map for heavy rainfall over red colourd districts including  Delhi-NCR, south Haryana, East Rajasthan, North Gujarat during next 3 hours," the IMD's X post read. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Delhi Rains

Areas including Lajpat Nagar, RK Puram, Lodhi Road, and Mandir Marg witnessed rainfall.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital air quality index (AQI) stood at 98 at 8 am on August 23, falling in the 'satisfactory' category.

Also Read: Chamoli Cloudburst: Debris Sweeps Girl Under, Homes Reduced To Rubble, Vehicles Carried Away; Schools, Highway Shut | 10 Updates

Himalayan Regions Witness Rainfall

Due to continuous rainfall in the high Himalayan regions, the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers were seen flowing above the danger mark too, prompting officials to warn the residents staying near the river banks and urge them to exercise caution.

Visuals shared by the Uttarakhand Department of Information and Public Relations on X showed the river's water flowing just a few feet away from people's doorsteps, as the high currents wash away the dirt and any loose debris coming in contact with it.

Chamoli Cloudburst

In Chamoli, a cloudburst wreaked havoc in the region, with multiple houses and shops being filled with sludge due to heavy rainfall late on Friday night.

Preliminary reports showed damage to houses and vehicles in the affected area. One person has reportedly died. Earlier, the district administration had forwarded a written requisition to the Army for assistance.

(with ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK