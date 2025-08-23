Delhi-NCR Rain: IMD Issues Red Alert In THESE Regions For 3 Hours | Visuals

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced heavy downpour on Saturday evening, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert over several areas for the next three hours.

In a post on X, the weather department shared a map showing regions that are expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall.

"Updated nowcast map for heavy rainfall over red colourd districts including Delhi-NCR, south Haryana, East Rajasthan, North Gujarat during next 3 hours," the IMD's X post read.

Delhi Rains

Areas including Lajpat Nagar, RK Puram, Lodhi Road, and Mandir Marg witnessed rainfall.

#WATCH | Delhi | Rain lashes several parts of the National Capital pic.twitter.com/fEDzghHNBU — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital air quality index (AQI) stood at 98 at 8 am on August 23, falling in the 'satisfactory' category.

Himalayan Regions Witness Rainfall

Due to continuous rainfall in the high Himalayan regions, the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers were seen flowing above the danger mark too, prompting officials to warn the residents staying near the river banks and urge them to exercise caution.

Visuals shared by the Uttarakhand Department of Information and Public Relations on X showed the river's water flowing just a few feet away from people's doorsteps, as the high currents wash away the dirt and any loose debris coming in contact with it.

Chamoli Cloudburst

In Chamoli, a cloudburst wreaked havoc in the region, with multiple houses and shops being filled with sludge due to heavy rainfall late on Friday night.

Preliminary reports showed damage to houses and vehicles in the affected area. One person has reportedly died. Earlier, the district administration had forwarded a written requisition to the Army for assistance.

(with ANI inputs)