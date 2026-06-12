Delhi-NCR weather: Intense rain & 120 km/h winds bring relief from heat; IMD issues alert till June 17

An abrupt and drastic change in the weather pattern has come as a blessing in disguise for people in the National Capital Region (NCR) and other parts of North India, thus putting an end to the ongoing severe heat wave and humidity.

As per the forecast made by the IMD, the sudden climate change is due to an active Western Disturbance. According to the weather body, the system has brought about fierce dust storms followed by rain with squalls ranging from 70 km/h to 120 km/h blowing in pockets. On receiving a red alert from the IMD last night, the temperature dropped sharply across Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad.

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North India instability as cyclonic circulation forms in central Pakistan

Experts tracking the system say that the formation of a cyclonic circulation in the central part of Pakistan and adjoining areas has caused instability in North India. This system of atmospheric pressure is creating very unstable weather conditions across the North Indian plains, resulting in the continuation of rain and thunderstorms.

IMD issued weather alerts until June 17, 2026, as the national capital and adjoining northern states will experience persistent thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds. Although the rains are consistent on June 12, the period between June 13 and June 17 will witness intermittent and scattered showers with the winds blowing at 40km/h to 50km/h, gusting up to 60km/h.

Delhi temperatures forecast: Chilly winds blow

On June 12, the national capital Delhi is expected to have mostly cloudy weather along with light rains and localized thundershowers expected towards the afternoon. The strong winds will keep blowing at speeds of 40km/h to 50km/h.

Temperature forecast maximum : Predicted to remain around 35°C.

: Predicted to remain around 35°C. Temperature forecast minimum: Projected to dip to about 24°C, far lower than seasonal levels.

Monsoon tracker: South-west monsoon advances further into Bihar and West Bengal

In an important update from the IMD on the progress of the South-West Monsoon, the monsoon, which had made its official landfall over the Kerala coast on June 4, 2026, continued its northerly advance.

This pattern has been successful in covering Karnataka, Telangana, certain parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry. In addition to this, it has reached the south-western, west-central, and north-western parts of the Bay of Bengal, thus entering the parts of West Bengal and Bihar as well. According to the meteorologists, the atmosphere continues to favor the monsoon’s further advance over the next 48-72 hours.

Premonsoon showers going strong; Official arrival in Delhi by end of June 2026

Despite the fact that people are basking in the joy brought about by the rain, it should be stated that the rainfall currently going on is considered a premonsoon one according to the IMD.

The arrival of the Southwest Monsoon is predicted to occur in Delhi-NCR during June 25th – June 30th, 2026. Meanwhile, it can be stated that continuous monsoon logging is predicted to take place at the end of June only.

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