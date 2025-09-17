Delhi-NCR Rain: Showers Bring Relief As Weather Turns Pleasant In Delhi And Noida

Delhi along with parts of NCR took again an unexpected turn on Wednesday afternoon as rain showers swept through the region. Rain lashed several parts of Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening. Areas including Delhi High Court, South Moti Bagh, Civil Lines and Noida Sector 11 witnessed light showers.

The showers brought relief and a fresh feel to the capital, while many areas of Noida also saw rainfall. At Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, the rain created a striking scene that caught everyone’s attention.

Tuesday Records September’s Hottest Day In Delhi At 36.3°C

Tuesday turned out to be the hottest day of September in Delhi, with the mercury soaring past 36°C. The maximum temperature was recorded at 36.3°C, about 2.5 degrees above normal, while the minimum settled at 24.4°C, 0.7 degrees below normal. Humidity levels ranged between 89% and 48% during the day.

For Wednesday, the weather department had predicted a partly cloudy sky, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 34°C and 24°C respectively. Monsoon is now in its final phase but hasn’t completely withdrawn yet.

According to the IMD, Delhi has not seen a drop of rain in the past 10 days, and similar dry conditions may continue for a few more days. Normally, the monsoon withdraws from Delhi by the end of September, but this year, chances of light rain remain.

Private weather agency Skymet has forecast that due to a western disturbance and local weather systems, Delhi may witness light showers on September 17 and 18.

Last year too, the monsoon had extended its stay, with light rain reported in the last week of September. This year, residents are hoping the forecast holds true, as even short spells of rain would bring much-needed respite from the prevailing hot and humid conditions.