Rain in Delhi-NCR: Surprise showers bring relief from record February heat

Residents of the national capital and its neighboring cities woke up to unexpected light rain and a refreshing breeze on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. The sudden showers provided a much-needed break from a freakishly warm spell that had pushed mid-February temperatures into early-summer territory.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that light rainfall and drizzling occurred across the National Capital Region (NCR), including Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida, as well as parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Yellow alert: Thunderstorms and gusty winds

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for the region today, advising residents to stay cautious. The forecast includes:

Intermittent spells: Light rain is expected to continue in waves through the forenoon and afternoon.

Atmospheric activity: Isolated thunderstorms and lightning are likely to accompany the rain.

Wind speeds: Gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph are predicted, which may cause minor disruptions to outdoor activities and traffic.

Conditions are expected to stabilise by the evening as the weather system moves across the plains.

Temperature correction: A break from the 31°C peak

Today’s rainfall has triggered a noticeable drop in temperatures, bringing them back toward seasonal norms.

Today's outlook: Maximum temperatures are projected to settle between 26°C and 28°C, with minimums ranging from 13°C to 15°C.

The recent heatwave: Just yesterday, February 17, Delhi recorded a sweltering maximum of 30.9°C—a staggering 6.5°C above the normal average.

Record breaker: Earlier this week, the city hit 31.6°C, marking the hottest February day in five years and the earliest the 30°C mark has been crossed in half a decade.

Meteorological shift: Western disturbance at play

Meteorologists attribute this sudden change to an active Western Disturbance moving over northwest India. This system has brought moisture from the west, colliding with the pre-existing warm air over the plains to trigger cloud formation and precipitation.

While the rain has improved air quality and lowered temperatures today, the IMD indicates that skies will likely clear by tonight, with a gradual warming trend expected to resume later in the week.

