Delhi-NCR weather: Heavy Rains Bring National Capital To A Standstill, Leaves Thousands Trapped In Traffic, Metro Snarls

A torrential bout of monsoon rain has thrown Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) out of gear on Friday morning, resulting in massive traffic snarls and extensive disruption of public transport. The showers, which have resulted in a perceptible dip in temperatures, have also brought waterlogging in many low-lying areas, adding to the city's troubles.

Delhi Metro Yellow Line Services Disrupted, Passengers Stranded

The Yellow Line services of the Delhi Metro have been worst hit, with peak-hour trains between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat seeing huge delays. Frustrated office-goers and thousands of commuters vented their anger on social media.

"Delhi Metro why is yellow line not working today, it's not functioning since last one hour," a user posted on X. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) had also accepted the problem in an X post earlier this morning, apprising the public of the delays and that attempts were being made to get back to normal services.

Delay in train services between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat stations.



Normal service on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 29, 2025

Traffic Halts, Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark

Apart from the metro, the heavy downpour has also caused gridlock on major roads. Commuters witnessed huge traffic jams on the Badarpur-Ashram road, Mathura Road, Geeta Colony, Rajaram Kohli Marg, DND, Barapula, Vikas Marg, and ISBT.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has linked the incessant rain to a Western Disturbance over North Pakistan and neighboring Punjab. The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain and thundershowers to prevail until at least September 4. The rains have also prompted the Yamuna River to breach the danger level of 205.33 meters, with fears of possible flooding of riverine pockets.

