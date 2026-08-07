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North India monsoon alert: Rain batters Delhi-NCR rush hour; 64 dead, 14 landslides reported in Himachal Pradesh

Friday morning rain disrupted traffic and caused waterlogging across Delhi-NCR. Meanwhile, relentless monsoon downpours in northern hill states have claimed 64 lives in Himachal Pradesh due to landslides, while swollen rivers have blocked over 130 roads in Uttarakhand.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 08:39 AM IST|Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 08:39 AM IST
North India monsoon alert: Rain batters Delhi-NCR rush hour; 64 dead, 14 landslides reported in Himachal Pradesh
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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North India monsoon alert: Rain batters Delhi-NCR rush hour; 64 dead, 14 landslides reported in Himachal Pradesh
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