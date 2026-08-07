/North India monsoon alert: Rain batters Delhi-NCR rush hour; 64 dead, 14 landslides reported in Himachal Pradesh

Persistent monsoon showers continued to cause disruptions in everyday activities in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Friday morning due to waterlogging, uprooted trees, and traffic snarls during rush hours. Also, adverse monsoon conditions have caused natural calamities in northern hill states. So far, 64 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh due to 14 landslides that occurred in the state since the start of the monsoon season.
Showers around important central and regional routes like India Gate caused snarls and waterlogging in many low-lying areas in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad on Friday morning.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that light to moderate showers with occasional heavy showers are expected in most parts of the national capital from morning to afternoon. Another round of light showers is expected later in the evening and night. According to private weather agency Skymet, favorable monsoon conditions will ensure the continuance of rainfall activity in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
Due to incessant rains, landslides have occurred in Himachal Pradesh, causing damage to infrastructural and transportation facilities. 64 deaths due to rains and 14 landslides have been officially reported by state authorities till date. The IMD has issued an extension of weather warning for the state till August 12.
In the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand, due to rain Thursday, water levels of rivers such as Alaknanda and Bhagirathi have surpassed the danger mark. Inundation and flooding have led to the closure of 132 roads, including four major national highways. Besides this, floods and overflowing rivers have also affected certain localities in Jammu & Kashmir.
According to predictions by meteorological offices, there will be widespread rainfall ranging from light to moderate, accompanied by isolated heavy showers in certain geographical zones:
North & Central India: Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand.
Peninsular & Coastal India: Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.