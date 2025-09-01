Delhi-NCR Rain: Waterlogging, Traffic Jams Reported; Yamuna Water Level Rises, Flood Concerns Grow — IMD Says…

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced a shift in weather on Monday as rains lashed several areas. Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature on Monday was seen to be several notches below normal for this time of the year.

The weather brought a much-needed respite from the heat and humidity. By afternoon, several areas of the NCR, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Delhi, received heavy downpour.

IMD On Delhi-NCR Rains

The IMD had earlier issued a yellow alert for September 1, warning of rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in the afternoon and evening.

As per IANS, many residents said they felt an unusual September chill as cool winds swept through the region.

Waterlogging And Traffic In Delhi-NCR

Waterlogging was reported in several areas of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and parts of Delhi. This led to severe traffic congestion in multiple areas.

Traffic issues on arterial roads led to slow movement of vehicles in many pockets, and commuters faced flooded streets.

Flood Situation Near Yamuna

The Yamuna River's water level at Kalindi Kunj near the Okhla Barrage has risen alarmingly close to the 200-meter mark. This has reportedly sparked concerns about flooding for residents living along the riverbanks.

Speaking to IANS, Divisional Commissioner Neeraj Semwal said, "Water is being released from the Yamuna as planned at Hathni Kund. All arrangements are in place. If the water level continues to rise, we have separate arrangements, including tents, ready for those affected."

Meanwhile, the Yamuna River has also reached flood levels due to continuous rainfall in the hills, posing a potential threat to Delhi. Hathini Kund Barrage is discharging 3,29,751 cusec of water, with all gates opened.

Advisories have been issued by the authorities for all villages along the river to ensure safety and preparedness.

(with IANS inputs)